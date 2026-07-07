Luxury vehicles including Lamborghini, Porsche and BMW seized in SoCal theft bust
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Detectives in Ventura County have arrested two men suspected of stealing exotic and high-end luxury cars from across Southern California, including Lamborghinis, Porsches and a BMW.
Following a weeks-long investigation that started when a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was stolen from a Thousand Oaks dealership in May, Ventura County sheriff’s detectives took Brandon Taylor and John Ivy into custody July 1 on suspicion of vehicle theft, conspiracy and possession of stolen vehicles, officials said.
The stolen Stingray alone was worth $105,000, officials said.
The case was investigated by detectives with the East County Special Enforcement Unit in partnership with the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force, Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force, East County Investigations Bureau’s Property Crimes Unit and the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit.
With the help of search warrants in North Hollywood and Los Angeles, authorities said they were able to capture numerous items related to the men’s operation, such as temporary license plates, fake key fobs, false vehicle documents and electronic devices.
The vehicles recovered or seized were valued at $1.3 million and are listed below, as reported by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office:
• Lamborghini Aventador valued at approximately $450,000
• Porsche 911 Carrera valued at approximately $240,000
• Porsche 911 Targa valued at approximately $240,000
• Chevrolet Silverado 2500 valued at approximately $70,000
• GMC Hummer valued at approximately $100,000
• BMW X7 M60i valued at approximately $110,000
• Ford Shelby GT500 valued at approximately $89,000
• Chevrolet Colorado valued at approximately $35,000
Taylor and Ivy are currently being held in lieu of $250,000 bail each.