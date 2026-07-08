Advertisement
California

West Nile is spreading faster than it has in 20 years. Here’s how to keep yourself safe

In this photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito.
In this photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito, also known as the southern house mosquito, sits on a person’s skin before taking a blood meal in 2022.
(Lauren Bishop / CDC )
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Orange and Los Angeles counties’ vector control districts say the number of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus is surging in the regions.
  • Federal public health officials say West Nile virus cases are at an all time high for this time of the year, the highest number of human cases reported in June since 2004.
  • Officials warn residents to take precautions to avoid getting bitten by infected mosquitoes.

A growing number of deadly West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes are spreading rapidly across Southern California and local officials are urging residents to take action to ward off a bite.

The virus is off to its earliest start in the United States in the last 20 years, federal officials warn, including in the Southland.

West Nile virus is the most common and serious mosquito-borne disease in California that can be fatal to humans and some wildlife, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Advertisement

In Los Angeles County, cases began to pop up in May, firstly in Pico Rivera and Long Beach, according to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District. Now it’s up to 27 within its coverage area.

At the same time, more mosquitoes carrying the virus are being found.

“Within our service area, the five-year average for West Nile Virus-positive mosquito samples at this point in the season is approximately four,” said Caroline Gongora, public information coordinator for the vector control district. “This year, we have detected 38 positive mosquito samples, a significant increase in activity compared to recent years.”

In Orange County, its vector control district reported its first disease-carrying mosquitoes in Newport Beach on June 2. Now, mosquitoes carrying West Nile have been found in 10 cities, with the latest being Fullerton and Anaheim.

Advertisement

Authorities find West Nile virus by capturing and testing mosquitoes in groups of 10 to 50 each, which they call a “mosquito pool.”

Last year, Orange County’s vector control detected West Nile virus in four mosquito pools. It detected it in five pools in 2024 and only one in 2023.

But this year, it’s found West Nile virus in 38 mosquito pools.

“We are above-average for this time of year,” said Miquel Jacobs, director of communications for the vector control district.

As of June 30, there have been at least 48 human disease cases nationwide, including 38 cases of severe neuroinvasive disease, a condition that results in the brain and surrounding tissues to becoming inflamed and could lead to permanent brain damage and even death, according to the Mayo Clinic. This is the highest number of human disease cases reported midway through the year since 2004, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There has only been one case of human infection in the state of California this year: a Long Beach resident who was hospitalized with neuroinvasive illness.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus. In more severe cases, people may need to go to the hospital for supportive measures such as IV fluids, pain management and nursing care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

About 1 out of 10 people who develop severe West Nile virus disease affecting the brain and nervous system die, according to the CDC.

Who is at risk of contracting West Nile virus and the resulting symptoms

Anyone is at risk of becoming infected with the virus; however, those at higher risk of developing serious illness and long-term health problems include people over 50 and those with preexisting health conditions.

A majority of people who become infected with the virus are asymptomatic.

About 20% of infected people will develop mild symptoms such as a fever, body aches and nausea. These symptoms usually start 3 to 14 days after being bit. Most mild symptoms get better on their own and last a few days.

In more severe cases, symptoms include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, vision loss, paralysis and coma. These more severe symptoms may last several weeks and lead to permanent damage to the brain and nervous system.

An estimated 1% will develop a neuroinvasive disease, according to the American Medical Assn. In these cases, the virus affects the brain or nervous system and can cause encephalitis or meningitis, which can result in an infection of the brain or surrounding tissue.

How to avoid a mosquito bite

The best way to prevent infection is to stop mosquitoes from breeding around your home and avoid getting bit.

Advertisement

You can help protect yourself by doing the following:

  • Wear mosquito repellent directly on all exposed skin. The repellent should contain at least one of the following active ingredients: DEET, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picaridin/KBR 3023.
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants outside during dawn and dusk.
  • Avoid being outside between dusk and dawn, which is when the mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active.
  • Remove stagnant water around homes and eliminate containers that might catch and hold water.
  • Empty or change water in pet bowls, bird baths and other outdoor containers at least once a week.
  • Install or repair door and window screens.
  • Support neighborhood mosquito control efforts by reporting neglected swimming pools, large mosquito breeding sites or unusually high mosquito activity to the Vector Control District.
  • Report dead birds to the Vector Control District.

Greater Los Angeles County cities where West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes were detected

  • Pico Rivera
  • Long Beach
  • Cerritos
  • Hawaiian Gardens
  • Sunland
  • Montebello
  • Signal Hill
  • Winnetka
  • Atwater Village
  • Boyle Heights
  • East Los Angeles
  • Paramount
  • Northridge
  • Valley Glen
  • Carson
  • Artesia
  • Bellflower
  • Downey
  • Norwalk
  • Rowland Heights
  • Santa Fe Springs
  • Whittier
  • Woodland Hills
  • Canoga Park
  • Lakewood
  • Porter Ranch
  • Tarzana

Orange County cities where West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes were detected

  • Newport Beach
  • Buena Park
  • Costa Mesa
  • Garden Grove
  • Santa Ana
  • Seal Beach
  • Huntington Beach
  • Cypress
  • Fullerton
  • Westminster

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestGuides

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement