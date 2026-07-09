Bacteria levels spike at several L.A. County beaches: See which ones to avoid
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The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has warned the public to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the water at several Los Angeles County beaches due to elevated bacteria levels.
According to a news release from the county, the warning applies to the following locations:
- One hundred yards up and down the coast from the storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach
- One hundred yards up and down the coast from Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove
- The entire swim area at Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
- The entire swim area at Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
- One hundred yards up and down the coast from the Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
- One hundred yards up and down the coast from Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
- One hundred yards up and down the coast from Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
The warnings were issued Wednesday because bacterial levels exceeding health standards were found in recent water samples, which could increase the risk of illness.
Officials lifted warnings for the Redondo Beach Pier after recent water sample results showed the levels were within state standards.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health tests the ocean water weekly for elevated bacteria levels that can make people sick. There have been elevated bacteria levels due to ongoing heatwaves and runoff.