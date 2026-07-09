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Bacteria levels spike at several L.A. County beaches: See which ones to avoid

Beachgoers enjoy at day on the sand of Newport Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is asking the public to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the water at several beaches across Los Angeles County due to elevated bacteria levels.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has warned the public to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the water at several Los Angeles County beaches due to elevated bacteria levels.

According to a news release from the county, the warning applies to the following locations:

  • One hundred yards up and down the coast from the storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach
  • One hundred yards up and down the coast from Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove
  • The entire swim area at Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
  • The entire swim area at Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
  • One hundred yards up and down the coast from the Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
  • One hundred yards up and down the coast from Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
  • One hundred yards up and down the coast from Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

The warnings were issued Wednesday because bacterial levels exceeding health standards were found in recent water samples, which could increase the risk of illness.

Officials lifted warnings for the Redondo Beach Pier after recent water sample results showed the levels were within state standards.

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The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health tests the ocean water weekly for elevated bacteria levels that can make people sick. There have been elevated bacteria levels due to ongoing heatwaves and runoff.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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