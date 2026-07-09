Advertisement
California

California man steals historic Chinese manuscripts from UCLA, using fake names, dummy documents

Students near Dickson Court at UCLA
Students near Dickson Court at UCLA in April.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A Northern California man was sentenced Wednesday to a year in federal prison for stealing historical Chinese manuscripts from the UCLA library, according to authorities.

Jeffrey Ying, 39, also known as “Jason Wang,” “Alan Fujimori” and “Austin Chen” of Fremont, pleaded guilty in October 2025 to one count of theft of major artwork, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California.

Ying said during a guilty plea hearing that from December 2024 to July 2025, he stole manuscripts from the university’s library, according to the release. Prosecutors say Ying brought a dummy manuscript back to the library after stealing the real one. He also traveled back and forth from China. Authorities did not say whether the stolen manuscripts were recovered.

Advertisement

The investigation began when several rare Chinese manuscripts went missing from the UCLA library system and investigators found they were viewed by someone named “Alan Fujimori,” according to the release.

Officials searched Ying’s hotel in Brentwood and found blank manuscripts and paperwork similar to the books that Ying had checked out from the university, according to the release.

Law enforcement also found materials, including pre-made labels, that could be used to create “dummy” books, according to the release. After Ying’s arrest, officials also found a fake California ID with the name of “Austin Chen” and two library cards with the names “Jason Wang” and “Austin Chen.”

Advertisement

In December 2024, Ying pleaded guilty to stealing a 17th century manuscript from the Qing dynasty, according to the release.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? (With Rep. Judy Chu)

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires. But more than 18 months after those January 2025 fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down earlier this year from nearly $34 billion.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement