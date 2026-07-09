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Evacuation warnings issued as more than 100 firefighters battle Lake Piru brush fire

More than 100 firefighters from the Ventura and L.A. County fire departments combat a brush fire near Lake Piru.
More than 100 firefighters from the Ventura and L.A. County fire departments worked together to combat a brush fire that ignited in steep terrain near Lake Piru on Thursday.
(Ventura County Fire Department)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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A brush fire erupted on the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties amid sizzling temperatures Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuation warnings near Lake Piru.

The blaze, dubbed the Grande fire, ignited at 2:20 p.m. south of the 126 Freeway, east of Lake Piru. Despite being located in steep terrain with difficult access, crews from the Ventura and L.A. County fire departments were able to swiftly gain the upper hand, halting forward progress at 30 acres shortly before 4 p.m.

Two fixed-wing airplanes arrived on scene rapidly and dropped flame retardant around the perimeter of the blaze, while three helicopters dropped water from above, according to Ventura County Fire spokesperson Andrew Dowd. More than 100 firefighters were assigned to the incident, working on the ground to attack the conflagration with hose-lines.

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LAKE ARROWHEAED, CA - AUGUST 01: Seasonal afternoon thunderheads, which often result in lightning-caused wildfires, rise on August 1, 2005 near Big Bear, east of Lake Arrowhead, California. Last winter was one of the wettest on record, dropping 90 inches of rain in some southern California mountain areas and creating the thickest vegetation growth in memory, and damaging more than 2,000 miles of fire access roads used to protect 2.3 million acres of forests. In addition to the many thousands of trees killed by a massive pine beetle infestation, newly grown vegetation is drying up under triple-digit temperatures and raising fears of a repeat of the devastating fire season of 2003. President Bush signed an emergency funding bill in May allocating $25 million to fix roads in southern California?s national forests but Congress has acted slower than expected in providing the money so some of the repairs might not be done until October. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

California

California will see its first monsoon storms of the season, raising fire concerns

The storms could bring dry lightning to the Sierra Nevada, Bay Area and eastern deserts, along with gusty winds and above-normal temperatures.

“We had a water site that was just minutes from the fire, and so because of that, we had helicopters able to dip and collect water and then return back to the fire with just a few minutes reflex time,” Dowd said. “Those are the kinds of things that really made this fire successful.”

The fire ignited while a wide swath of Southern California is under a heat advisory that will extend until Tuesday, sending regional temperatures into the 90s and triple digits Thursday.

Earlier this week, crews battled small blazes in Montecito Heights, Encino and Sylmar, where a brush fire prompted extended lane closures of the 5 Freeway. On Tuesday, the Volcano fire in Riverside County grew to more than 144 acres and temporarily forced evacuations.

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With temperatures forecast to remain toasty in the coming days, fire departments across the region are on high alert for the outbreak of additional blazes and are urging residents in fire-prone areas to sign up for emergency alerts and have an evacuation plan in place.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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