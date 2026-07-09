Don’t Newport Beach my Huntington Beach, police tell online ‘takeover’ promoters

People participate in Huntington Beach’s 122nd Annual Fourth of July Parade on Main Street on Saturday.

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Huntington Beach police are warning online organizers and promoters attempting an “End of Summer Beach Bash” party or “takeover,” à la Newport Beach’s wild Fourth of July, that they will be prosecuted for any criminality.

The department said in a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post that it’s aware of social media posts promoting such an event, though it didn’t provide details such as specific times or locales. The department also did not identify which social media platforms were used.

“Similar events elsewhere have resulted in violence, vandalism, assaults, thefts, and other criminal activity,” Huntington Beach police wrote. “We have no intention of allowing that to happen here.”

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The city is sensitive to such perceived threats after thousands of visitors, including teens and adults, descended upon Newport Beach on Saturday in what police described as a takeover event on the Fourth of July.

Newport Beach’s Police Assn. blamed social media for a viral “TikTok takeover,” though in that instance, it’s unknown how many posts were made or how the organizing took place.

Police arrested more than 400 people after a melee in which businesses were smashed and looted and fireworks were dispatched in crowds.

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“We had a large unruly crowd of close to 3,000 people fighting and causing massive disruption from 29th street to 35th street,” Deputy Chief of Police Joshua Vincelet told the Daily Pilot in an email Sunday.

Similarly, Newport Beach had warned partygoers to avoid lawbreaking before the takeover.

“Celebrate responsibly and enjoy all Newport Beach has to offer this Fourth of July. But if your plans involve illegal fireworks, public drinking or throwing a party that keeps the neighbors awake … let’s just say it’s probably Not in Newport,” the post read .

The Huntington Beach Police Special Investigations Bureau said it had already identified event organizers and promoters.

They warned the public that the organizers of any criminal activity that results from a takeover “may be arrested and prosecuted.” Some potential charges include incitement to riot, vandalism, theft and assault.

“Our officers are coordinating with regional law enforcement partners,” the post read, “and will be prepared.”