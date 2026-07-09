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Don’t Newport Beach my Huntington Beach, police tell online ‘takeover’ promoters

People participate in Huntington Beach's 122nd Annual Fourth of July Parade on Main Street on Saturday.
People participate in Huntington Beach’s 122nd Annual Fourth of July Parade on Main Street on Saturday.
(Arwen Clemans / Los Angeles Times)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • Huntington Beach police are warning online organizers and promoters attempting a “takeover” that they will be prosecuted for any criminality.
  • The department said it’s aware of social media posts promoting such an event, though it didn’t provide details such as specific times or locales.

Huntington Beach police are warning online organizers and promoters attempting an “End of Summer Beach Bash” party or “takeover,” à la Newport Beach’s wild Fourth of July, that they will be prosecuted for any criminality.

The department said in a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post that it’s aware of social media posts promoting such an event, though it didn’t provide details such as specific times or locales. The department also did not identify which social media platforms were used.

“Similar events elsewhere have resulted in violence, vandalism, assaults, thefts, and other criminal activity,” Huntington Beach police wrote. “We have no intention of allowing that to happen here.”

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NEWPORT BEACH, CA - JULY 06: Surfers walk past a sign along Ocean Front on Monday, July 6, 2026, in Newport Beach, CA. Newport Beach saw a huge number of people flood in for meet up through tiktok for the 4th of July including the Pavillions grocery store being looted. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California

Hours of chaos, vandalism in Newport Beach: Are viral social media posts to blame?

Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula neighborhood became a scene of chaos Saturday night after hundreds of teens and young adults showed up at the beach unexpectedly.

The city is sensitive to such perceived threats after thousands of visitors, including teens and adults, descended upon Newport Beach on Saturday in what police described as a takeover event on the Fourth of July.

Newport Beach’s Police Assn. blamed social media for a viral “TikTok takeover,” though in that instance, it’s unknown how many posts were made or how the organizing took place.

Police arrested more than 400 people after a melee in which businesses were smashed and looted and fireworks were dispatched in crowds.

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NEWPORT BEACH, CA - JULY 05: Stephanie Burke, left, and her daughter, Ashlyn Burke, 17, right, volunteer to pick up trash along Newport Beach on Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Newport Beach, CA. The Burke's were part of an initiative from the brand "Don't Care" run by Jake Hexberg, that helps clean up beaches around the area. Newport Beach saw a huge number of people flood in for meet up through tiktok for the 4th of July including the Pavillions grocery store being looted. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fireworks and fights: Hundreds arrested at Fourth of July celebration in Newport Beach

Eyewitness footage shows police charging into beach crowds — which appear to be made up of mostly teens.

“We had a large unruly crowd of close to 3,000 people fighting and causing massive disruption from 29th street to 35th street,” Deputy Chief of Police Joshua Vincelet told the Daily Pilot in an email Sunday.

Similarly, Newport Beach had warned partygoers to avoid lawbreaking before the takeover.

“Celebrate responsibly and enjoy all Newport Beach has to offer this Fourth of July. But if your plans involve illegal fireworks, public drinking or throwing a party that keeps the neighbors awake … let’s just say it’s probably Not in Newport,” the post read.

Newport Beach police Saturday look on as revelers light illegal fireworks.

News

Fourth of July unrest leads to beach closures, looting, arrests in Newport Beach

Officials are debriefing after chaos broke out on the Newport Beach Peninsula Saturday, leading more than 400 arrests. Some blame social media posts about a “TikTok Takeover.”

The Huntington Beach Police Special Investigations Bureau said it had already identified event organizers and promoters.

They warned the public that the organizers of any criminal activity that results from a takeover “may be arrested and prosecuted.” Some potential charges include incitement to riot, vandalism, theft and assault.

“Our officers are coordinating with regional law enforcement partners,” the post read, “and will be prepared.”

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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