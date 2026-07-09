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NorCal school district scrambles to keep team name after state ban on racist mascots

Exterior of Marysville High School, which has gone as "the Indians" for nearly 100 years.
Marysville High School, which has used “the Indians” as its mascot and team nickname for nearly 100 years, is trying to blast through the loophole in a state law banning racial mascots so that it can keep the name.
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Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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A Northern California school district is moving to maintain a high school team nickname and mascot as a new state law goes into effect banning the use of derogatory terms depicting Indigenous Americans.

Marysville High School is one of several across the state required to change their mascots after the California Racial Mascot Act went into effect on July 1.

The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2024, prohibits any school or athletic team in California “from using any derogatory Native American term, as defined, as a school or athletic team name, mascot or nickname.” However, the law contains a provision that would allow some districts to keep their mascots and names if they receive written consent from a local, federally recognized tribe.

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Marysville Joint Unified School District superintendent Jordan Reeves said in an online statement that district representatives met with local tribal representatives and sought support to keep the district’s “Indian” mascot, but tribal representatives chose to remain neutral, neither supporting nor opposing the name.

But Marysville High School has not given up just yet.

Reeves said the district “will continue pursuing opportunities to obtain written permission from a local, federally recognized tribe that would allow Marysville High School to retain its historic mascot under the provisions of state law.”

Marysville High School did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Several other California schools have also had to change their mascots as a result of the law. In Southern California, Burbank High School changed its name from the “Indians” to the “Bulldogs.” St. Bernard High School dropped its Native American imagery, transitioning to a Viking image instead.

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Some schools retired their old mascots before the bill was introduced.

In 2021, Fresno High School changed its mascot from a warrior to an image of one of its main buildings, Royce Hall, featuring an owl and an international baccalaureate symbol. The school kept its warrior name.

Also in the Central Valley, Clarke Intermediate School almost had to change its Chieftain mascot but received support from the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians in December 2025, EdSource reported.

The issue with Native-American-themed mascots and school names dates back decades.

In 2001, the LA Times reported that Native Americans called for the elimination of Fullerton High School’s warrior mascot, but the school denied complete removal. Nearly 25 years later, in November 2025, the school changed its mascot to the “Red Hawks” to comply with the state law.

As for Marysville High School, it is unclear how long the school will continue to fight to keep its name, but the SFGate reported that the school’s football opener on Aug. 28 could be the closest thing to a deadline because they would have to take the field with new helmets and a new name if they fail to find support to maintain their mascot.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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