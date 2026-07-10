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Lucerne Valley brush fire ignites multiple structures; ammunition reported exploding

Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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Multiple homes and outbuildings were on fire after a brush fire quickly spread in Lucerne Valley, fire officials said.

Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District were called about the small fire just before noon, said Capt. Eric Sherwin, but southern winds quickly moved the flames toward nearby homes.

“We do have structures that are involved,” Sherwin said.

The initial call described a one-quarter-acre fire near Sunset Road and Allen Way, Sherwin said.

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Power lines came down in the area because of the flames, he said, and one of the homes that was burning appeared to have ammunition inside.

Sherwin said firefighters could hear ammunition discharging in the distance as they continued to fight the flames.

The fire had grown to about 5 acres as of 1 p.m. Firefighters have dropped fire retardant around the brush fire, Sherwin said.

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No injuries were reported.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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