Gunman in deadly California high school graduation shooting caught in Texas, police say

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The search for a gunman who shot four people at a high school graduation in Northern California, killing one, has ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in Texas, police said.

Fairfield Police Department said Friday morning that detectives had identified a male teenager as the suspect and learned he had fled the state and traveled to Texas within days of the June 3 shooting.

The shooting took place at Fairfield High School in Solano County during a graduation ceremony for Sem Yeto High School, which shares a campus with Fairfield High School. One person was killed and three others were wounded.

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Police said they worked with the U.S. Marshals Service early Friday morning to serve a search warrant at a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and arrest the suspect.

“The suspect was safely taken into custody without incident on suspicion of murder and related offenses,” Fairfield police said in a social media post.

The suspect will remain in custody until they can be extradited to Solano County, police said.

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Police said investigators conducted dozens of witness interviews and reviewed hours of surveillance video to develop a comprehensive case.

Although an arrest was made, police said the investigation is still active and that anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Police Department’s investigations division at (707) 428-7600 or by email at juneincidenttips@fairfield.ca.gov.