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California

Second Antelope Valley fire burns 188 acres

Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water on the Summit Fire in Llano, CA. Friday, July 10, 2026.
Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water on the Summit Fire in Antelope Valley. A second blaze, the Juno Fire, broke out nearby on Saturday but was contained.
(Ethan Swope / AP Photo)
Dakota Smith staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
By Dakota Smith
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  • The Juno Fire burned 188 acres in the Antelope Valley on Saturday.
  • Residents received alerts about possible evacuations, but the warnings were lifted by Saturday evening.
  • The larger Summit Fire continued to burn with just 8 percent containment, consuming nearly 2,700 acres.

With most eyes on the Summit Fire, which had burned nearly 2,700 acres by Saturday evening, a second fire erupted in the Antelope Valley.

The Juno Fire on Saturday burned 188 acres near Lancaster Road at Munz Ranch Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Earlier in the day, residents were warned about possible evacuations, but those warnings were lifted by Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency.

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A blaze engulfs trees on the Summit Fire in Llano, CA. Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

California

Summit fire grows to 2,679 acres amid SoCal heat wave, looming monsoon conditions

A wildfire burning near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line grew to more than 2,600 acres Saturday, spurring evacuation orders in Llano amid searing heat and approaching monsoonal weather conditions across Southern California.

The larger Summit Fire in Antelope Valley was 8 percent contained on Saturday night. One residence was damaged and a minor structure was destroyed, according to an incident update. The Summit blaze ignited shortly before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in Llano near Jesus Canyon Road and East Avenue Z

The blaze led to evacuation orders in Llano. “The potential for rapid fire growth with erratic fire behavior,” said the update, “remains high.”

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Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith is a staff writer in the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, where she covers state government and politics. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College.

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