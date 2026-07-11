Second Antelope Valley fire burns 188 acres
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- The Juno Fire burned 188 acres in the Antelope Valley on Saturday.
- Residents received alerts about possible evacuations, but the warnings were lifted by Saturday evening.
- The larger Summit Fire continued to burn with just 8 percent containment, consuming nearly 2,700 acres.
With most eyes on the Summit Fire, which had burned nearly 2,700 acres by Saturday evening, a second fire erupted in the Antelope Valley.
The Juno Fire on Saturday burned 188 acres near Lancaster Road at Munz Ranch Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Earlier in the day, residents were warned about possible evacuations, but those warnings were lifted by Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency.
A wildfire burning near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line grew to more than 2,600 acres Saturday, spurring evacuation orders in Llano amid searing heat and approaching monsoonal weather conditions across Southern California.
The larger Summit Fire in Antelope Valley was 8 percent contained on Saturday night. One residence was damaged and a minor structure was destroyed, according to an incident update. The Summit blaze ignited shortly before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in Llano near Jesus Canyon Road and East Avenue Z
The blaze led to evacuation orders in Llano. “The potential for rapid fire growth with erratic fire behavior,” said the update, “remains high.”