Buena Park police warn of social media-fueled teen takeover of Knott’s Berry Farm

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Buena Park police warned this week that they are aware of an “unsanctioned event” planned this weekend at Knott’s Berry Farm, adding to a growing list of agencies on alert after a Fourth of July teen “takeover” in Newport Beach promoted on TikTok ended in more than 400 arrests.

Officials said they were in touch with park officials and would beef up police presence. It was one of several issued by Southern California law enforcement in recent days.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood station and the Huntington Beach Police Department put out similar alerts about social-media-driven gatherings in those communities. Across the region, law enforcement officials are trying to head off copycats of the Newport event over concerns of possible theft, vandalism and violence.

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In Newport Beach, a crowd of roughly 3,000 people showed up last weekend, leading to fights and disruptions across several blocks of the Balboa Peninsula, police said. Fires were ignited, there were thefts from businesses and fireworks were thrown at police and crowds, law enforcement said. Police made more than 400 arrests.

Buena Park police said they were identifying organizers of the potential Knott’s Berry Farm event and would “take appropriate enforcement action against anyone who engages in criminal or disruptive behavior.”

Knott’s Berry Farm has had teen-related disruptions before. Fights between teenagers forced the park to close early in July 2022. The park’s policies state that, because of “increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior,” guests younger than 16 are required to have someone 21 or older with them during afternoon hours.

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The Lakewood Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station issued its warning July 9. “We will not tolerate criminal activity disguised as a celebration,” the department said. It warned parents could be held financially responsible for damage caused by their kids.

Huntington Beach police also warned July 7 about an “End of Summer Beach Bash” promoted on social media. The department said it had already identified organizers and promoters. Police said potential charges could include incitement to riot, vandalism, theft and assault.

Dozens of TikTok and Instagram promotions of “takeovers” of public spaces such as parks, malls and beaches have come to fruition across the U.S. in recent years.

Police in Clearwater, Fla. said they identified 11 such events this year. In Chicago, officers made 53 arrests at a Memorial Day weekend gathering. In April, about 1,000 teenagers showed up at Orlando’s ICON Park, an incident that ended in nine arrests.