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Buena Park police warn of social media-fueled teen takeover of Knott’s Berry Farm

Festivities at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park on August 6, 2024..
Festivities at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park on August 6, 2024.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Jaweed Kaleem staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Jaweed Kaleem
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Buena Park police warned this week that they are aware of an “unsanctioned event” planned this weekend at Knott’s Berry Farm, adding to a growing list of agencies on alert after a Fourth of July teen “takeover” in Newport Beach promoted on TikTok ended in more than 400 arrests.

Officials said they were in touch with park officials and would beef up police presence. It was one of several issued by Southern California law enforcement in recent days.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood station and the Huntington Beach Police Department put out similar alerts about social-media-driven gatherings in those communities. Across the region, law enforcement officials are trying to head off copycats of the Newport event over concerns of possible theft, vandalism and violence.

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NEWPORT BEACH, CA - JULY 06: Surfers walk past a sign along Ocean Front on Monday, July 6, 2026, in Newport Beach, CA. Newport Beach saw a huge number of people flood in for meet up through tiktok for the 4th of July including the Pavillions grocery store being looted. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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Hours of chaos, vandalism in Newport Beach: Are viral social media posts to blame?

Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula neighborhood became a scene of chaos Saturday night after hundreds of teens and young adults showed up at the beach unexpectedly.

In Newport Beach, a crowd of roughly 3,000 people showed up last weekend, leading to fights and disruptions across several blocks of the Balboa Peninsula, police said. Fires were ignited, there were thefts from businesses and fireworks were thrown at police and crowds, law enforcement said. Police made more than 400 arrests.

Buena Park police said they were identifying organizers of the potential Knott’s Berry Farm event and would “take appropriate enforcement action against anyone who engages in criminal or disruptive behavior.”

Knott’s Berry Farm has had teen-related disruptions before. Fights between teenagers forced the park to close early in July 2022. The park’s policies state that, because of “increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior,” guests younger than 16 are required to have someone 21 or older with them during afternoon hours.

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EAST COMPTON, CA - AUGUST 14: A car drifts around spectators gathered in the middle of the intersection during an early morning street takeover at Compton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in East Compton on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Takeovers are a growing trend and residents say that law enforcement are not doing enough to stop them. There have been some residents who say that the events are dangerous and keep them up at night. Some spectators said they feel like they're not bothering anyone and they only happen at night when the streets are empty. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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Inside L.A.’s deadly street takeover scene: ‘A scene of lawlessness’

There is a growing backlash in some neighborhoods, with residents demanding authorities do more to crack down on the illegal gatherings that can turn deadly in a flash.

The Lakewood Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station issued its warning July 9. “We will not tolerate criminal activity disguised as a celebration,” the department said. It warned parents could be held financially responsible for damage caused by their kids.

Huntington Beach police also warned July 7 about an “End of Summer Beach Bash” promoted on social media. The department said it had already identified organizers and promoters. Police said potential charges could include incitement to riot, vandalism, theft and assault.

Dozens of TikTok and Instagram promotions of “takeovers” of public spaces such as parks, malls and beaches have come to fruition across the U.S. in recent years.

Police in Clearwater, Fla. said they identified 11 such events this year. In Chicago, officers made 53 arrests at a Memorial Day weekend gathering. In April, about 1,000 teenagers showed up at Orlando’s ICON Park, an incident that ended in nine arrests.

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Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

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