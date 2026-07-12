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Earthquake: 4.2 quake in Frasier Park

By Quakebot

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A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Sunday morning at 3:38 a.m. 25 miles from Arvin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 26 miles from Bakersfield, 26 miles from Bear Valley Springs, 26 miles from Castaic and 28 miles from Fillmore.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.2 miles.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

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