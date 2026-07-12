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Fight over broken bottle led to Exposition Park machete attack, police say

Blue flowers bloom at Exposition Park.
A man takes a lunchtime stroll last month through the Exposition Park Rose Garden, a historic 7-acre sunken garden near the Natural History Museum and California Science Center.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
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A man was stabbed with a machete and others suffered injuries Friday evening during a fight in Exposition Park, police said.

A couple was walking about 8:40 p.m. along Adams Boulevard when the boyfriend kicked a bottle, which shattered, said Officer David Cuellar, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two nearby men thought the boyfriend had thrown the bottle at them, Cuellar said. An argument started, and the couple went to their apartment and returned with several relatives to confront the two men.

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A “big ole fight” broke out, Cuellar said.

One of the men who believed the boyfriend had tossed the bottle pulled out a machete and stabbed a relative of the couple. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition Sunday, Cuellar said.

Two others were treated for cuts and bruises.

“I wouldn’t call this a mass stabbing,” Cuellar said, pushing back on earlier media reports of the incident that said “at least” five people were seriously hurt.

Cuellar identified the man who allegedly wielded the machete as Cornell Richardson, 32. He was jailed on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The LAPD did not arrest anyone else, Cuellar said, and no one involved in the incident was affiliated with nearby USC.

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Booking records show Richardson was released June 16 from the Los Angeles County jails, where he’d been held on misdemeanor charges of carrying a knife in public and “exhibiting a deadly weapon.” He was convicted of the latter in January, court records show.

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Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant.

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