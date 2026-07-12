Magnitude 3.2 earthquake reported near Arvin

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Sunday at 10:53 a.m. 26 miles from Arvin, Calif.

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A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Sunday at 10:53 a.m. 26 miles from Arvin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 26 miles from Castaic, 26 miles from Bakersfield, 27 miles from Bear Valley Springs and 27 miles from Fillmore.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.6 miles.

The quake marks the second reported Sunday with a magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported about 26 miles from Bakersfield.

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This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.