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‘Dangerous heat’ to broil Southern California this week, raising health and fire risks

A woman with an umbrella walks by a red carport.
Diana Jackson, 78, walks Saturday in Echo Park on her way to the 45th annual Lotus Festival, celebrating the culture and heritage of Sri Lanka.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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A major heat wave across Southern California’s interior is expected to push temperatures into the triple digits this week, further elevating the fire threat and raising concerns about health risks.

“We have a long duration of very warm to hot temperatures that will worsen during the week,” said Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

According to the weather service’s Monday forecast discussion, this warming trend “will give way to dangerous heat by mid week,” with temperatures climbing from San Luis Obispo County down to the border in San Diego County. Widespread heat advisories have been issued for much of the region through Friday, with the exception of beach cities.

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Beginning Tuesday morning, an extreme heat watch will go into effect, when officials warn of “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 possible.”

LAKE ARROWHEAED, CA - AUGUST 01: Seasonal afternoon thunderheads, which often result in lightning-caused wildfires, rise on August 1, 2005 near Big Bear, east of Lake Arrowhead, California. Last winter was one of the wettest on record, dropping 90 inches of rain in some southern California mountain areas and creating the thickest vegetation growth in memory, and damaging more than 2,000 miles of fire access roads used to protect 2.3 million acres of forests. In addition to the many thousands of trees killed by a massive pine beetle infestation, newly grown vegetation is drying up under triple-digit temperatures and raising fears of a repeat of the devastating fire season of 2003. President Bush signed an emergency funding bill in May allocating $25 million to fix roads in southern California?s national forests but Congress has acted slower than expected in providing the money so some of the repairs might not be done until October. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

California

California will see its first monsoon storms of the season, raising fire concerns

The storms could bring dry lightning to the Sierra Nevada, Bay Area and eastern deserts, along with gusty winds and above-normal temperatures.

“There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors,” the heat advisory said.

Highs by Wednesday, away from the coast, will range from 90 to 105 degrees in most of the region, the weather service warned. In Los Angeles County, the San Fernando Valley will likely see the most extreme temperatures, with Woodland Hills expected to hit 110 degrees Wednesday. The Antelope Valley could also near 110 degrees, while Santa Clarita will be close behind at 105 or 106 degrees, forecasters said.

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Low temperatures across the region will likely remain in the 70s even overnight, providing little relief and exacerbating health concerns.

A coinciding pattern bringing monsoonal moisture to the area is expected to raise humidity as temperatures rise, which “will make the overall effect of the heat significantly worse,” Cohen said. He urged people to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during the heat of the day and to stay aware of symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

That pattern causing the humidity is also expected to produce some showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, which will increase the possibility of fire starts from lightning strikes.

Cohen said the moisture that typically accompanies those storms should keep the fire threat low. However, heightened winds expected by late Wednesday over many interior mountains, including in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, will likely elevate fire conditions and could fuel rapid fire growth if one starts, Cohen said.

The region has already seen several fires pop up over the last few days, triggering evacuations near Lake Piru and in the Antelope Valley. The latter incident, the Summit fire, has already destroyed at least one home and damaged three others, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, but officials say its forward progress has been stopped.

Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water on the Summit Fire in Llano, CA. Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

California

Crews gain upper hand on Summit fire; evacuation orders in Antelope Valley lifted

Evacuation orders for a portion of the Antelope Valley were downgraded to warnings on Sunday for the area between Fort Tejon Road and 233rd Street East to Boneyard Canyon. The fire was 31% contained.

The fire, however, was only 31% contained as of Monday, and was expected to continue to see flare-ups as hot and windy conditions persisted, officials said. It’s burned nearly 2,700 acres near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino County line.

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Increased heat and winds could challenge ongoing firefights, the weather service officials warned, and will almost certainly complicate new fire starts.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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