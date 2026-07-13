Advertisement
California

Lancaster mother accused of killing toddler, who was hospitalized with severe burns

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department badge.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives conducted an eight-month investigation into the death of a Lancaster 2-year-old.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A Lancaster woman has been accused of murdering her toddler son.

Rayzhanna Greenhoward, 28, was charged Monday by L.A. County prosecutors with killing 2-year-old Legend Lee.

Greenhoward was arrested and booked on July 9 after an eight-month investigation by homicide detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, a news release from the department said. Greenhoward is being held at the Lynwood jail on $2-million bail, according to jail records.

The district attorney’s office filed charges against Greenhoward including murder, use of a deadly weapon, assault on a child causing death and child abuse resulting in death, court records show.

Advertisement

Authorities said an investigation was launched after the Kern County medical examiner’s office notified L.A. County sheriff’s homicide investigators about the death on Nov. 26 of a 2-year-old child in the 44000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lancaster, authorities said.

Few details are available, but according to the L.A. County medical examiner’s office, the boy was hospitalized and died due to severe burn injuries.

In a GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial service following the boy’s death, Legend was remembered as a “bright light in so many lives” and “a true godsend to those who loved him.”

Advertisement

Greenhoward was arraigned on Monday. Her next court appearance will be on Tuesday in Lancaster, according to prosecutors.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? (With Rep. Judy Chu)

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires. But more than 18 months after those January 2025 fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down earlier this year from nearly $34 billion.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement