Lancaster mother accused of killing toddler, who was hospitalized with severe burns

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives conducted an eight-month investigation into the death of a Lancaster 2-year-old.

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A Lancaster woman has been accused of murdering her toddler son.

Rayzhanna Greenhoward, 28, was charged Monday by L.A. County prosecutors with killing 2-year-old Legend Lee.

Greenhoward was arrested and booked on July 9 after an eight-month investigation by homicide detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, a news release from the department said. Greenhoward is being held at the Lynwood jail on $2-million bail, according to jail records.

The district attorney’s office filed charges against Greenhoward including murder, use of a deadly weapon, assault on a child causing death and child abuse resulting in death, court records show.

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Authorities said an investigation was launched after the Kern County medical examiner’s office notified L.A. County sheriff’s homicide investigators about the death on Nov. 26 of a 2-year-old child in the 44000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lancaster, authorities said.

Few details are available, but according to the L.A. County medical examiner’s office, the boy was hospitalized and died due to severe burn injuries.

In a GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial service following the boy’s death, Legend was remembered as a “bright light in so many lives” and “a true godsend to those who loved him.”

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Greenhoward was arraigned on Monday. Her next court appearance will be on Tuesday in Lancaster, according to prosecutors.