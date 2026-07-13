Advertisement
California

Luxury hotel accused of price gouging during L.A. wildfire will pay to settle lawsuit

The Langham Huntington hotel.
The owner of the Langham Huntington in Pasadena allegedly raised prices on guests more than 10%.
(Google street view)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • A Pasadena luxury hotel corporation will pay $320,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging it unfairly raised prices on guests in the wake of the Eaton fire last year.
  • The company did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.
  • Under California law, it is illegal to raise prices for lodging or other goods by more than 10% in the wake of a natural disaster if the state has declared a state of emergency.

A international luxury hotel corporation will pay $320,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging it unfairly raised prices on Pasadena guests in the wake of the Eaton fire last year, prosecutors said Monday.

Langham Hotels Pacific Corporation — which owns dozens of high-end resorts around the globe including the Langham Huntington in Pasadena — raised prices on Pasadena guests by more than 10% from its normal posted rates after the wildfire, which claimed 19 lives and destroyed roughly 9,400 buildings.

Under California law, it is illegal to raise prices on goods by more than 10% after the governor’s office has declared a state of emergency.

Advertisement

“It is reprehensible to overcharge and take advantage of wildfire victims who were in desperate need of housing as they fled their homes from raging fires last year,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “During a time when our community was meant to come together to help those in need, Langham Hotels Pacific Corporation profited from other people’s tragedies.”

The company did not admit any wrongdoing, according to the district attorney’s office. An attorney representing Langham did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Monday.

According to a stipulated judgment entered into on Friday between Langham and the county, the company “had an automated pricing system in place, but a cap on price increases was not immediately implemented resulting in hotel guests being charged prices in excess of those allowed.”

Advertisement

While the district attorney’s office has not criminally prosecuted anyone for price gouging since the fires, both county and city attorneys have gone after alleged violators of the state law in civil court.

L.A. City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto sued rental giant Airbnb for alleged price gouging last summer in the wake of the devastating Palisades fire. She also won $1.2 million in restitution from Blueground, another large-scale home rental company, to settle a similar lawsuit earlier this year.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? (With Rep. Judy Chu)

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires. But more than 18 months after those January 2025 fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down earlier this year from nearly $34 billion.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement