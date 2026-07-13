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4.3 magnitude earthquake in Mojave Desert north of Edwards Air Force Base

Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
By Rong-Gong Lin II
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A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit the Mojave Desert about halfway between Edwards Air Force Base and Ridgecrest Monday, causing light shaking near the epicenter.

Weak shaking was felt as far away as Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Barstow, Victorville and Bakersfield.

The earthquake occurred 19 miles from Ridgecrest, about 33 miles north of Edwards Air Force Base, 35 miles from Tehachapi, and 43 miles from Lancaster, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

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The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.7 miles.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci41292687/tellus.

This story was generated in part by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions at https://www.latimes.com/la-me-quakebot-faq-20190517-story.html.

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Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

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