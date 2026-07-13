She married multiple men in Las Vegas, some at the same time, police say. Was it for love or gambling money?

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A woman who wed more than a dozen men in Las Vegas — often while already married — in what authorities say was a scheme to pocket gambling money has agreed to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

Jiaying Chen, 33, admitted to one count of bigamy and one count of obtaining money under false pretenses in a plea agreement filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday. Chen was initially facing six felony counts of bigamy, two counts of forgery and theft as part of the scheme, court records show.

From March 2019 to May 2026, Chen submitted 15 marriage applications to the Clark County Marriage License Bureau, resulting in eight marriage certificates being issued, according to county records. Chen told authorities that she didn’t always marry the men listed on the marriage applications because “not everyone pays,” according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, which first reported the plea deal.

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Authorities allege Chen also submitted marriage applications using an alias, “Vicky Liang.” County records show Vicky Liang submitted an additional eight marriage applications between April 2025 and June, resulting in seven marriage certificates.

The Review Journal, citing arrest records, reported that Chen told police she “could make as much as $20,000 from one marriage.” She added that she only gets married in Las Vegas because it’s easy to do there, according to the outlet.

Chen allegedly met the men she’d eventually marry on social media, according to police. It is not clear why the men agreed to enter into the marriages.

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The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately provide arrest records to The Times. Chen’s attorney did not respond to an email seeking comment on Monday.

Prosecutors allege in a criminal complaint that Chen stole about $138,000 from at least three of the men. She had requested the money from the men to care for sick relatives, but authorities told the Review Journal that the money was in fact used to gamble at Vegas casinos.

Authorities discovered that Chen lost $300,000 at the Wynn casino in the last year, the Review Journal reported.

Chen could face a maximum of 24 years in prison at a sentencing hearing next month, according to her plea agreement.