Shirtless man arrested after police say he climbed, vandalized a Waymo in East Hollywood

A Waymo in Santa Monica. One of the self-driving cars was vandalized Sunday at Sunset and Edgemont.

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A shirtless man recorded standing atop a Waymo and yanking pieces off the self-driving car was arrested Sunday by Los Angeles police.

LAPD officers were called to the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Edgemont Street at 1:34 p.m. after receiving a call of someone disturbing the peace.

Video from the Citizen App shows a shirtless man standing atop the white self-driving car in the intersection. The windshield appeared to have been shattered.

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Cars at the busy intersection were seen in the video driving around the stopped Waymo, as the man pulled on the car’s windshield wiper.

Video also showed the man climbing onto the roof of the car and yanking pieces of the LiDAR sensor that sits on the roof of Waymo cars and helps the vehicles map and navigate.

Los Angeles police identified the man as 39-year-old Scott Christopher Rose. He was booked on suspicion of vandalism.