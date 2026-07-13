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Two fathers killed in South L.A. crash; one was on the way to meet his newborn

Los Angeles police investigate at the site of a fatal traffic collision near 78th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard.
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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  • The crash occurred Friday morning in South L.A. when the driver of a black BMW SUV broadsided a Toyota Camry, killing two men and critically injuring a little girl.
  • Family identified the two men on GoFundMe and said one of them was headed to meet his newborn baby for the first time.
  • Witnesses reportedly believed the fatal crash was the result of two vehicles racing on Crenshaw Boulevard.

A father was on his way to meet his newborn child when he and a friend, also a dad, were killed in a violent traffic collision in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner identified two men, 32-year-old Sergio Hill and 35-year-old Alvaro Castillo Jr., as dying on that date on a public street of blunt force injuries. Family members identified the two men through the crowd fundraising site GoFundMe as Sergio and Tito Castillo. The crash also left Castillo’s daughter in critical condition.

The fatal accident was reported Friday at 10:44 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 78th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

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Police officials said at least three vehicles were involved in the accident including a Chevy truck, Toyota Camry and a black BMW SUV.

According to police, the Toyota Camry was attempting to make a left turn from West 78th Street to Crenshaw Boulevard when it was broadsided by the driver of the black BMW.

The department did not provide further details on the incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a physical-rescue traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and four patients.

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Fire paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene, and a third was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. A fourth person was evaluated at the scene, but their condition was unknown, according to fire officials. The department did not provide ages of the victims.

Ken Smith, who owns a mini-mart in the area, told KTLA News that the driver of the black BMW SUV was racing with a Tesla before the deadly crash occurred.

Smith provided footage from his surveillance cameras that appeared to show the two vehicles speeding north on Crenshaw Boulevard before the collision.

“I heard a ‘zoom’ go by and I could see them through my window,” Smith told the station. “And then you hear the ‘Boom!’ and I said, ‘Somebody’s gone,’ because that was a loud boom and they were speeding very fast.”

According to the family, Sergio was on his way to the airport to meet his newborn baby for the first time before the crash happened.

“In an instant, a beautiful life was taken far too soon,” the GoFundMe page read. “The crash also claimed the life of Sergio’s dear friend, Tito, and left Tito’s young daughter in critical condition.”

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Family described him as a kind and humble man who worked hard and never hesitated to help others.

“No matter how long the day was or how difficult the job became, Sergio showed up with a positive attitude and heart full of generosity,” his family wrote. “He was someone you could always count on and he made everyone feel like family.”

In a separate GoFundMe page, Castillo’s family said they were devastated by his death.

“He leaves behind two young daughters, one who is currently in critical condition,” the family wrote. “He was funny, stubborn in the best way, full of love, and always willing to help anyone who needed it.”

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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