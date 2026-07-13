Two men attempt to rob off-duty Long Beach Police officer at gunpoint, prompting shooting

Investigators at the scene of Sunday’s shooting near Bixby Road and Orange Avenue.

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The Long Beach Police Department is continuing its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday when two men tried to rob an off-duty officer at gunpoint.

The shooting was reported at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bixby Road and Orange Avenue in the California Heights neighborhood, according to the police department.

Police said an off-duty police officer was in the area when he was approached by two men. The department did not say if the officer was in a vehicle or on foot.

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At least one of the men pointed what is believed to be a firearm at the officer while another tried to rob him, according to the police department. At that point, police said, the officer fired toward the two men, prompting them to flee.

Police did not say how many shots the officer fired or whether the gunmen were struck. The officer was not injured.

Aerial footage of the scene showed police investigators near a white SUV and several yellow evidence markers on the ground.