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Two men attempt to rob off-duty Long Beach Police officer at gunpoint, prompting shooting

Police tape is set up in a street.
Investigators at the scene of Sunday’s shooting near Bixby Road and Orange Avenue.
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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The Long Beach Police Department is continuing its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday when two men tried to rob an off-duty officer at gunpoint.

The shooting was reported at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bixby Road and Orange Avenue in the California Heights neighborhood, according to the police department.

Police said an off-duty police officer was in the area when he was approached by two men. The department did not say if the officer was in a vehicle or on foot.

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At least one of the men pointed what is believed to be a firearm at the officer while another tried to rob him, according to the police department. At that point, police said, the officer fired toward the two men, prompting them to flee.

Police did not say how many shots the officer fired or whether the gunmen were struck. The officer was not injured.

Aerial footage of the scene showed police investigators near a white SUV and several yellow evidence markers on the ground.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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