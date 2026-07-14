Big rig driver who caused fiery I-10 crash that killed 3 people is sentenced

Three people were killed in the Oct. 21 crash on the 10 Freeway involving multiple semi trucks and passenger cars.

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The driver of a semi truck who caused an eight-vehicle collision on the 10 Freeway in Ontario that killed three people has been sentenced to four years and eight months in state prison.

In the collision in October of last year, Jashanpreet Singh, of Yuba City, Calif., failed to hit his brakes in slowing traffic. Dashcam video showed the big rig he was driving plowing through several passenger cars before crashing into a truck. One of the cars burst into flames. In addition to the fatalities, four people were injured in the crash.

Singh, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in June to three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, court records show.

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The Oct. 21, 2025, collision took place as traffic was slowing down on the westbound 10 Freeway near the 15 Freeway interchange, according to Officer Joe Garcia, a CHP spokesperson.

The crash involved four semi trucks and four passenger cars. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and four were transported to hospitals for treatment, Garcia said.

Among those killed was former Pomona High School assistant basketball coach Clarence Nelson and his wife, Lisa, according to reporting by KTLA . The high school posted a photo of the coach with the words “RIP Coach Nelson and his wife.”

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Not long after the crash, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials put out an arrest detainer — a request to hold a person for potential deportation — for Singh, according to the statement from the department. The statement further claimed that Singh had entered the country through the southern border in 2022 and was an undocumented immigrant from India.

Times staff writers Terry Castleman and Clara Harter contributed to reporting.