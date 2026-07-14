Boat emergency near Alcatraz sparks rescue effort in San Francisco Bay

People look out at the San Francisco Bay from Alcatraz Island. On Tuesday, crews were responding to a boat fire near the island.

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The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco officials were responding Tuesday afternoon to a boat in distress off Alcatraz Island near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Few details were available, but videos show emergency crews providing aid to the boat in the San Francisco Bay.

CBS News, citing the San Francisco Fire Department, said crews rescued 17 people and transported them to Gashouse Cove Marina after responding to a call of a boat fire in the bay.

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This is a developing story.