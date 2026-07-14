Advertisement
California

These high schoolers show how ‘majors’ are not just for college students

A high school student in science class in 2019.
(Linked Learning Alliance)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Francesca Pinney
By Francesca Pinney
Connect
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • More than 330,000 high school California students are choosing themed “pathways” that function like majors, blending academics with career-focused courses.
  • Through Linked Learning Alliance, LAUSD and other districts connect students — many from socioeconomically disadvantaged communities — with college credit, internships and industry mentors.

Many high schoolers are finding out that majors are not just for college students.

Linked Learning Alliance, a California nonprofit that partners with school districts to improve education, offers over 600 “pathways” — similar to a college major, but targeted to high school — to over 330,000 students in more than 80 school districts statewide.

Pathways range across fields including engineering, information technology, agriculture, public policy and entertainment. High school students choose a career theme and their classes are tailored around that interest.

Linked Learning steps in by partnering with schools and guiding students on how to earn college credit through dual community college enrollment, internships and industry certifications. The organization also connects students with industry professionals, who often speak at their school.

Advertisement

A recent survey by the group showed that student participation and interest in exploring career pathways is increasing and the vast majority of participants said they found the experience valuable to their high school education.

“The voices of young people are the most important voices” for Linked Learning Alliance president Anne Stanton. “What do young people feel like? How are they experiencing this? Because ultimately, that’s what we’re interested in.”

How the program engages students

Students overwhelmingly said exploring career interests is helping them make successful transitions into adulthood.

Advertisement

“I felt deeply connected to my learning when I used professional tools and programs to complete assignments. It was meaningful because it allowed me to feel like an actual expert,” said a Los Angeles Unified 10th-grader in an anonymous survey response.

Another 10th-grader said that the first time they walked into the biomedical classroom they realized “all the possible options of careers and work choices,” boosting her excitement to learn more.

CALIPATRIA, CA - NOVEMBER 9, 2021: Hot steam rises as workers cool mud extracted from the drilling well at the Australian company's Controlled Thermal Resources geothermal energy and lithium plant on the south side of the Salton Sea on November 9, 20201 in Calipatria, California. The half-billion-dollar "Hell's Kitchen" project has the potential to supply huge amounts of 24/7 clean energy for the power grid and lithium for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage installations. This will foster a clean energy boom in the Imperial Valley. General Motors has invested in the plant.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

In California’s ‘Lithium Valley,’ students are training for jobs that don’t yet exist

In the Imperial Valley, colleges created training programs in response to a promised lithium industry. Students are still waiting for jobs to arrive.

Seven school districts were represented in the survey, including Antelope Valley, Fresno, Los Angeles Unified and Oakland.

Pathways across California vary according to the local economy. For example, L.A. Unified has 72 pathways available to students across 15 different industry sectors. Some of these pathways include Hollywood High School New Media Academy, Huntington Park Institute for Applied Medicine, and Global Media Studies Magnet at Cleveland Charter High School.

More than half of the survey participants were LAUSD students.

The project focuses on extending services to socioeconomically disadvantaged students and “making sure that they’re getting the opportunities they should have,” Stanton said. “We’re trying to break the cycle of what used to be tracking — ‘those kids who aren’t college bound over here and then everybody who’s college bound over here’ — everybody is capable of doing both.”

The state of California invested $500 million when it established the California Career Pathways Trust in 2014. The program helped expand career pathways for high school students, work-based learning infrastructure and regional partnerships aligned to the Linked Learning approach.

Advertisement
FILE -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. on May 10, 2024. California residents will be able to watch Gov. Gavin Newsom's State of the State address online this week, his office said Sunday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

California

No college degree? No worries. Newsom unveils plan for well-paying jobs without one

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Monday to create more well-paying career pathways for Californians who may not have a college degree.

As part of California’s broader strategy to align education with workforce needs and boost post-secondary readiness, California established the Golden State Pathways Program in 2022 with a $500-million investment in order to help local education agencies expand or enhance existing career pathways.

Hollywood High School New Media Academy Magnet and Performing Arts Magnet Coordinator Ali Nezu has seen Linked Learning transform the school she has taught at for the past 23 years. She said students say the program helped prepare them for the workforce or post-secondary education.

They speak of the “ability to meet deadlines, manage projects over a long period of time, be flexible, pivot when problems arise, and work with a group of people who might not be their immediate friends,” Nezu said.

Through the Linked Learning program, “they’re already getting a foot in the door in some form of career pathway,” according to Alycia Escobedo, lead teacher for Hollywood High School New Media Academy.

Students who do not complete internships have the opportunity to network with industry professionals.

For example, students at the New Media Academy complete a presentation at the end of each semester in which industry professionals serve as judges. Students receive valuable feedback while teachers implement the judges’ comments into their teaching approach.

Advertisement

The program’s interdisciplinary approach takes into account changing interests.

“What I was learning in my history class is what my video production project would be about,” said Andrea Altamirano, a Hollywood High School New Media Academy ’22 video production pathway alumna.

Rosa Lopez, as an incoming freshman at UC Santa Barbara, said she learned valuable life skills within her fine arts pathway at Robert F. Kennedy School in Los Angeles, even though she is now an aspiring pediatrician.

“The things I learned from art class — using organization skills, learning to communicate problems with my teachers and also my classmates — I’m willing to apply them in the future, when I’m older and I get to work with younger patients and with families.”

More to Read

CaliforniaEducation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Francesca Pinney

Francesca Pinney is a reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times, where she covers breaking news, education and regional topics. She grew up in San Diego and is a rising senior at Stanford University, where she studies history. On campus, she writes for the Stanford Daily newspaper, where she has served as news managing editor, local news editor and staff development director. Pinney also contributes to Stanford’s radio station. Her passion for storytelling extends beyond the spheres of journalism and history. She spends treasured days teaching and practicing ballet, tap dancing and jazz dance, along with singing at the piano and writing.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? (With Rep. Judy Chu)

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires. But more than 18 months after those January 2025 fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down earlier this year from nearly $34 billion.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement