LAX people mover contractor sues city over ongoing dispute with airport

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The contractor for Los Angeles International Airport’s long-awaited automatic people mover train filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles amid ongoing disputes with the airport over project delays.

LAX Integrated Express Solutions accused Los Angeles World Airports, a city department, of concealing facts about delays in order to shift public blame to the contractor, changed drawings that altered the scope of the plans and created barriers to move forward.

“After extensive good faith efforts over the past two years failed to resolve these issues directly and amicably with LAWA, the applicable statute of limitations required LINXS to file this complaint to preserve its legal rights,” LINXS said in a statement. “LINXS remains committed to working with LAWA to successfully deliver the Automated People Mover (APM) and provide a world-class transportation system for the Los Angeles region.”

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Originally slated for a 2024 launch, the completion date for the train has been repeatedly pushed back due to disagreements between LINXS and LAWA over compensation and timeline. Officials hoped the train would be running by the start of the World Cup, providing a crucial test run ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but it was not ready in time. Testing remains underway for the train without a clear completion date.

Last year, LAWA Chief Executive John Ackerman said that he and leaders involved in the public-private LINXS partnership met regularly to discuss progress. But the project has remained the topic of litigation and has already cost LAWA hundreds of millions in claim settlements.

Transit experts and airport officials believe the 2.25-mile electric train — a roughly $3.3-billion endeavor and the most anticipated project in LAX’s $30-billion overhaul — will significantly improve traffic at 1 World Way. It would offer travelers and employees an alternative to getting to and from the airport by vehicle and finally establish a direct airport connection to Metro trains that would ease congestion at the airport horseshoe.

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The lawsuit was filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court. In a statement Tuesday, LAWA said it is still reviewing the filing and that the completion of the train, Skylink, remains the priority.

“Delivering SkyLink is critical to transforming the passenger experience at LAX and ensuring our region is fully prepared to welcome visitors in the years to come. LAWA remains fully committed to a collaborative, constructive path forward with LINXS to achieve Passenger Service Availability (PSA) as soon as possible,” LAWA said in a statement. “While we do not comment on pending litigation, delivering a safe, durable, and reliable SkyLink system to Los Angeles is our highest priority.”

Mayor Karen Bass’ office said she “has made significant investments into making LAX a world class travel experience,” which includes “ensuring the safe and dependable delivery of the SkyLink train system which will be a transformative infrastructure improvement for Los Angeles.”

The suit was filed ahead of an October deadline to finish the project or risk lenders’ demand for repayment from LINXS, according to the complaint.

LINXS blamed LAWA for extensive delays. In one example, a power outage in 2025 delayed progress for 141 days. The suit claims that LADWP was responsible for the outage but LAWA blamed LINXS “even though LAWA knew that it and LADWP were responsible.”

The contractor also accused LAWA of altering roadway drawings “so that LAWA could attempt to declare (wrongfully) that developer’s work in certain areas is complete, such that LAWA’s other contractors could work in those areas.”