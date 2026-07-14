Oil tanker captain didn’t know he was hauling cocaine for cartels. Here’s how he found out

Ceasar Tubay Gelacio Jr. of the Philippines, plead guilty on Monday to bringing about 440 pounds of cocaine from Ecuador to El Segundo.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The week before the captain of the Aquatravesia oil tanker arrived in Southern California must have been stressful.

After departing Ecuador en route to El Segundo, members of the crew stumbled upon an unexpected find inside the ship’s garbage — trash bags filled with cocaine, 430 pounds of it.

So the captain began interviewing the crew and narrowed in on Ceasar Tubay Gelacio Jr., 43, a Filipino national, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California news release.

Advertisement

What they learned from Gelacio was frightening.

According to prosecutors, Gelacio had met up with a drug courier while docked in Ecuador, and agreed to transport the cocaine to a drug cartel in Mexico while en route to California.

“The captain was informed that ... small naval crafts with armed Mexican cartel members would be waiting 80 nautical miles from the shore on the evening of May 14 and the early morning of May 15,” the Department of Justice press release said. “If the drugs were not delivered at this time, additional crafts would be waiting in Mexican waters to board the oil tanker and recover the contraband.”

To boot, prosecutors said, the captain also “reported receiving what he believed were radio calls from the cartel attempting to hail the Aquatravesia prior to a boarding or takeover.”

Advertisement

So the ship’s captain hailed authorities and was given a new destination — the area off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. There, the U.S. Coast Guard boarded the boat, found the drugs after the captain had secured them and arrested Gelacio. The crew member was taken into custody May 21, according to officials.

On Monday, Gelacio pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly bringing cocaine on a vessel arriving in the U.S., according to the news release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19 and faces 10 years to life in prison.