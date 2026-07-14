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Oil tanker captain didn’t know he was hauling cocaine for cartels. Here’s how he found out

Ceasar Tubay Gelacio Jr., plead guilty on Monday to bringing about 440 pounds of cocaine from Ecuador to El Segundo.
Ceasar Tubay Gelacio Jr. of the Philippines, plead guilty on Monday to bringing about 440 pounds of cocaine from Ecuador to El Segundo.
(U.S. Attorney’s Office)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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The week before the captain of the Aquatravesia oil tanker arrived in Southern California must have been stressful.

After departing Ecuador en route to El Segundo, members of the crew stumbled upon an unexpected find inside the ship’s garbage — trash bags filled with cocaine, 430 pounds of it.

So the captain began interviewing the crew and narrowed in on Ceasar Tubay Gelacio Jr., 43, a Filipino national, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California news release.

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What they learned from Gelacio was frightening.

According to prosecutors, Gelacio had met up with a drug courier while docked in Ecuador, and agreed to transport the cocaine to a drug cartel in Mexico while en route to California.

San Diego, California-Feb. 13, 2025-The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) offloaded approximately 37,256 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of more than $275 million, on Thursday in San Diego. The offload is a result of 11 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche in December through February. "The Waesche crew faced numerous challenges during this patrol, overcoming the hardest adversities and still had 11 successful drug interdictions," said Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche. "Their dedication, strength of character, and resilience ensured the success of our mission, preventing over $275 million worth of illicit narcotics from reaching the United States and protecting our communities from the devastating effects of transnational crime." (USCG)

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Days after losing a crew member at sea near Mexico, Coast Guard Cutter returns with $275-million narcotics haul

After months at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche returned to San Diego on Thursday, with over 37,000 pounds of confiscated cocaine and one less crew member.

“The captain was informed that ... small naval crafts with armed Mexican cartel members would be waiting 80 nautical miles from the shore on the evening of May 14 and the early morning of May 15,” the Department of Justice press release said. “If the drugs were not delivered at this time, additional crafts would be waiting in Mexican waters to board the oil tanker and recover the contraband.”

To boot, prosecutors said, the captain also “reported receiving what he believed were radio calls from the cartel attempting to hail the Aquatravesia prior to a boarding or takeover.”

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So the ship’s captain hailed authorities and was given a new destination — the area off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. There, the U.S. Coast Guard boarded the boat, found the drugs after the captain had secured them and arrested Gelacio. The crew member was taken into custody May 21, according to officials.

On Monday, Gelacio pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly bringing cocaine on a vessel arriving in the U.S., according to the news release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19 and faces 10 years to life in prison.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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