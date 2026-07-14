Dangerous heat wave hits L.A.: How long will it last? How high will temperatures soar?

Beau Strawn, 7, goes down the water slide at Hansen Dam Aquatic Center on Monday. A heat wave is underway in the Southland with temperatures rising into the triple digits.

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The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for Southern California, warning that as temperatures ramp up over the next few days, the region’s most vulnerable residents could be at risk.

Timeline

Compared with Monday, temperatures on Tuesday across much of the Los Angeles Basin should climb 3 to 6 degrees, and as much as 8 to 10 degrees in the Antelope Valley, according to the weather service’s morning forecast.

Temperatures across the region could range between 90 degrees to 110 degrees in the hottest places inland, the weather service said.

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The extreme heat warning stretches across the foothills between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties and inland deserts.

“Humid conditions will add to the heat to potentially worsen heat impacts,” the agency’s extreme heat warning said. “Effects of the heat will build through the week, with warm overnight low temperatures providing little relief from the heat.”

Highs by Wednesday, away from the coast, will range from 90 to 105 degrees in most of the region, the weather service warned.

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The extreme heat warning is expected to last until Thursday evening before temperatures begin to drop Friday.

Feeling the heat

In Los Angeles County, the San Fernando Valley will probably see the most extreme temperatures, with Woodland Hills expected to hit 110 degrees Wednesday.

The Antelope Valley could also reach near 110 degrees, while Santa Clarita will be close behind at 105 or 106 degrees, forecasters said.

Low temperatures across the region will probably remain in the 70s even overnight, providing little relief and exacerbating health concerns.

Fire risk

Despite some scattered thunderstorms, the heat is bringing added fire risks. Several wildfires have broken out across the state in the last week, including a new one in Los Angeles County on Monday.

The Zebra fire began Monday around 7 p.m. near State Route 39 and Mountain Laurel Way in Azusa and has closed the highway at Sierra Madre Highway. It was 25 acres Monday night.

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Heat health tips

Here are some basic tips from the city of Los Angeles:

Drink plenty of cool water; stay hydrated.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing that will keep you cool. Wear sunscreen and a hat for protection.

Check on neighbors who might be vulnerable to the heat, especially those without air conditioning.

Never leave children or pets in a car — not even for one minute. Temperatures inside a car can quickly skyrocket to deadly levels.

If you work or play outside, take frequent breaks to hydrate and cool off in the shade.

Keep pets indoors if possible. If kept outside, give them plenty of water and shade to rest in.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, muscle cramps and increased thirst. If you experience these symptoms, seek medical attention.

Signs of heat-related illness

Public health officials say heat-related illnesses, such as exhaustion and heatstroke, increase significantly during extreme heat.

General symptoms of heat-related illness include vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry or damp skin.

The first sign of heat-related illness that may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke is heat cramps, according to the National Weather Service. Heat cramps are painful muscle cramps and spasms that usually occur in the legs and abdomen followed by heavy sweating.

If you or someone else is experiencing heat cramps, apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Take sips of water unless you feel nausea, then stop. If the cramps last longer than one hour seek immediate medical attention.

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If you see or experience any heat-related illness symptoms, move to a cool place and call 911.

Check in on people who are vulnerable to heat-related illness by looking for:



flushed face

excessive sweating

difficulty moving around

general symptoms of heat-related illness

If you see they’re exhibiting any of these symptoms, get them some water and help move then to a cooler place.

Times staff writers Karen Garcia and Grace Toohey contributed to this report.