How to eat safely amid outbreak of diarrhea-causing cyclosporiasis

No specific type of produce has been linked to the outbreak. Experts recommend washing and cooking vegetables to reduce risk.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Thousands of people across 34 states are experiencing explosive and prolonged diarrhea due to a food and water-borne parasitic disease that has prompted experts to urge people to take extra precautions when preparing food.

A specific type of produce, grower or supplier has not been identified as the source of each state’s outbreak; officials say there could be multiple sources.

At the epicenter of the cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan, where more than 3,700 residents have been infected, public health experts say a possible culprit under investigation is leafy greens.

Advertisement

Some Taco Bell locations in Michigan are also being investigated after the chain voluntarily stopped selling lettuce, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo and guacamole, “due to a nationwide recall.”

Even though the clusters of outbreaks are concentrated in the Midwest and East Coast, epidemiological and infection prevention experts urge people in California and the rest of the U.S. to be cautious with their produce and take the necessary steps to reduce their risk of infection.

California has reported 41 cases of cyclosporiasis, between January and June, none of which are linked to the current outbreak. That is below the average of 100 cases reported annually in California, usually between May and August, said Robert Barsanti, spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health.

Advertisement

“It’s important to understand that California experiences cases of cyclosporiasis every year, with a majority of cases acquired internationally,” said Erica Pan, director of the state agency. “Cases for 2026 are well within expected ranges for California.”

Rising cyclosporiasis cases shouldn’t deter Californians from eating fruits and vegetables. Instead, experts say, it’s a call to take extra precautions to reduce the risk of contracting the parasitic disease.

Which produce are potential sources of cyclosporiasis

In the U.S., food-borne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of fresh produce imported from Latin America, including raspberries, cilantro, basil, snow peas and mixed salad, according to the California Department of Public Health.

One of the largest cyclosporiasis outbreaks in North America was linked to imported raspberries from Guatemalan farms in 1996, said Dana Mordue, associate professor of pathology, microbiology and immunology with New York Medical College.

At the time, more than 1,400 cases of the disease were reported in 20 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

How to reduce your risk of contracting cyclosporiasis

The first step is to wash your hands with soap and water before handling produce.

Then, experts say:



Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking.

Remove and discard outer leaves from lettuce and leafy greens.

Cook vegetables and herbs whenever practical, especially for vulnerable populations including young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.

Prevent cross-contamination: Use clean cutting boards, utensils and food-contact surfaces. Keep ready-to-eat foods separate from raw produce during preparation.

Refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours).

Avoid food or water that may be contaminated by human feces, especially when traveling to countries where tap water or food may be unsafe.

If your produce comes in a package that says “pre-rinsed,” experts say you should still take the time to rinse it yourself.

Advertisement

Will a simple rinse of all types of fruits and veggies reduce my risk?

Some fruits and vegetables should be rinsed and others scrubbed, depending on the type of produce, said Britanny Saunier, executive director with the Partnership for Food Safety Education, a nonprofit that develops and promotes food safety material to reduce food-borne illness.

All types of produce should be rinsed under running water, including those with skins or rinds that are not eaten.

“We recommend an extra step for those firm-skinned fruits and vegetables — such as a cucumber or melon — which should be rubbed by hand or scrubbed with a clean brush while rinsing under running tap water, Saunier said.

You should dry your cleaned produce with a clean cloth or paper towel.

Some supermarkets offer “produce washes,” usually provided in spray bottles, which claim to break down surface waxes and remove dirt, pesticide residues and harmful bacteria. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not recommend them because the safety of their residues has not been evaluated, she said.

“Many types of fresh produce are porous and could absorb these products, potentially changing their safety and taste,” Saunier added.

Rinsing and scrubbing is the most effective method of lessening your risk of contracting the disease but it doesn’t eliminate it entirely, Mordue said.

Advertisement

That’s because the parasite has a tough outer shell, making it difficult to eliminate, said Dr. Norman Beatty, associate professor of medicine with the Division of Infectious Diseases & Global Medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

The parasites’ cell walls are “highly resistant to adverse environmental pressures and traditional disinfectants,” Beatty said.

In general, the parasite has been found in soil and from there it sticks to produce, likely due to the use of contaminated water or inadequate hygiene among food handlers, she said.

“It is unclear how to safely remove these [parasites] from produce once they have contaminated soil or plant matter, but merely washing with water is likely not to remove them prior to eating,” Beatty said.

Are there any types of produce I should avoid entirely?

Because lettuce and bagged salad greens have been identified as potential sources of the outbreak in Michigan, Mordue said she would be cautious with bagged leafy greens.

As a resident of New York, one of the states currently reporting an outbreak, Mordue said she has a bag of packaged greens in her fridge that she plans to toss in the trash.

Advertisement

The advice for Californians might be slightly different since the state isn’t reporting an outbreak. Rinsing leafy greens before serving them is fine, Mordue said. But if you can do without them for the time being, she said, avoid them.

In the case of packaged spinach, cooking the leaves can reduce your risk of contracting cyclosporiasis.

How does this type of outbreak end?

It’s difficult to say when an outbreak might end until the source of the parasitic disease is identified.

When local and federal public health officials, “zero in on a specific causative agent, they can end it pretty quickly,” Mordue said.

Once a source is identified, she said, a recall notice will be issued for the contaminated produce and people will know exactly what they shouldn’t eat.

“The sooner they can figure it out, the sooner it’s going to end,” Mordue said. “That said, if they cannot figure out the source this could go on for a while.”

Advertisement

What are the symptoms and remedies for cyclosporiasis?

Someone who contracts the parasite might end up with week-long watery and explosive diarrhea, “which is bad enough,” she said.

Other symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue.

If you start to have debilitating diarrhea and feel fatigue, experts urge you to seek medical care.

Medical providers will likely test a stool sample to determine whether you’ve contracted cyclosporiasis and treat you with an antibiotic called Bactrim, among other treatments.

