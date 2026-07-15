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Pedestrian killed in triple hit-and-run in Long Beach, police say

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By Summer Lin
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A man was hit and killed by three cars in Long Beach on Monday evening, according to authorities.

The Long Beach Police Department responded around 11:44 p.m. to the area of Ocean Boulevard and Golden Avenue about a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to a police news release.

Officers found a man in the roadway, according to the release. The Long Beach Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

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Investigators found that a driver of an unknown black car was traveling east on Ocean Boulevard west of Golden Avenue before it hit the man who was crossing north outside of a crosswalk, according to the release.

The driver fled the area east on Ocean Boulevard, police said.

The man was hit a second time by a white truck and then a third time by a red sedan, police said. Neither of those drivers stayed at the scene, either.

The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner is working on identifying the man.

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Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to contact Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Det. Ashley Van Holland at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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