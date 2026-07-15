Pedestrian killed in triple hit-and-run in Long Beach, police say

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A man was hit and killed by three cars in Long Beach on Monday evening, according to authorities.

The Long Beach Police Department responded around 11:44 p.m. to the area of Ocean Boulevard and Golden Avenue about a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to a police news release.

Officers found a man in the roadway, according to the release. The Long Beach Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

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Investigators found that a driver of an unknown black car was traveling east on Ocean Boulevard west of Golden Avenue before it hit the man who was crossing north outside of a crosswalk, according to the release.

The driver fled the area east on Ocean Boulevard, police said.

The man was hit a second time by a white truck and then a third time by a red sedan, police said. Neither of those drivers stayed at the scene, either.

The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner is working on identifying the man.

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Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to contact Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Det. Ashley Van Holland at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

