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Person found dead on steps of City Hall after jumping from 26th floor, internal memo says

A person was found dead on the Spring Street steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday, according to a city memo.
A person was found dead on the Spring Street steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday, according to a city memo.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Seamus Bozeman
Terry Castleman and Richard Winton
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A person was found dead on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday afternoon after apparently jumping from the 26th floor of the building, according to an internal city message reviewed by The Times.

The apparent suicide was reported by the Security Services Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the memo.

Authorities responded to the Spring Street steps at City Hall at around 4:30 p.m. where the victim was found dead. An investigation “revealed the subject had jumped from the 26th floor tower,” the message said.

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A cellphone and jacket that were found in the tower were believed to be the property of the victim, according to the message.

No information was immediately available on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the apparent suicide, although the memo said there was no evidence of foul play and that Security Services was in charge of the investigation.

The Security Services Division referred The Times to the police. An LAPD spokesperson said they had no information.

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This is a developing story.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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