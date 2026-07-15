Person found dead on steps of City Hall after jumping from 26th floor, internal memo says

A person was found dead on the Spring Street steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday, according to a city memo.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A person was found dead on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday afternoon after apparently jumping from the 26th floor of the building, according to an internal city message reviewed by The Times.

The apparent suicide was reported by the Security Services Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the memo.

Authorities responded to the Spring Street steps at City Hall at around 4:30 p.m. where the victim was found dead. An investigation “revealed the subject had jumped from the 26th floor tower,” the message said.

Advertisement

A cellphone and jacket that were found in the tower were believed to be the property of the victim, according to the message.

No information was immediately available on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the apparent suicide, although the memo said there was no evidence of foul play and that Security Services was in charge of the investigation.

The Security Services Division referred The Times to the police. An LAPD spokesperson said they had no information.

Advertisement

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional or call 988. The nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Or text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.

This is a developing story.

