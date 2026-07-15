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Pointe fire spurs evacuation warnings in Santa Clarita

An L.A. County Fire Department helicopter drops water on the Pointe fire in Santa Clarita on Wednesday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Seamus Bozeman and Terry Castleman
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A fire in Santa Clarita briefly spurred evacuation warnings and threatened structures, growing to about 52 acres before forward progress was halted around 4 p.m.

The Pointe fire started just after 1:40 p.m. near the 21300 block of Centre Pointe Parkway. A second alarm response was requested by the L.A. County Fire Department at around 2:08 p.m., the department said on X.

Some areas near the fire remained under evacuation warnings. The fire is about 32% contained, the department said, adding that resources would remain on scene for “an extended amount of time.”

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The area encompassed by the evacuation warning is around Center Pointe Parkway, bounded by Soledad Canyon road to the north and Golden Valley Road to the east, with the fire burning into the foothills to the west near Springbrook Avenue and to the south near Cardiff and Parvin drives.

Metrolink is closed in the area “because of fire department activity” between Santa Clarita and Via Princessa on the Antelope Valley line, the transit agency said in a statement. It was unclear when the rail line would reopen.

The fire comes as the region is hit with its hottest day of the current heatwave, where temperatures were set to hit at least 100 degrees in valley areas, including Santa Clarita.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

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