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Passenger leaves behind huge hunk of meth in rideshare vehicle

San Francisco Police officers were flagged down that a passenger left a backpack containing suspected narcotics in a car.
San Francisco Police officers assigned to Tenderloin Station were flagged down Sunday by a rideshare driver who informed the officers that a passenger left a backpack containing suspected narcotics in the vehicle.
(San Francisco Police Department)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
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A man suspected of possessing more than 300 grams of methamphetamine was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend after authorities said he left a backpack full of illegal drugs in a rideshare vehicle.

Jessie Ottman-Combs, 41, of Sacramento, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transportation or sale of methamphetamine and booked into the San Francisco County jail, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Ottman-Combs is set to be arraigned on Thursday, court records show.

Authorities were first tipped off to the crime a little after 2 p.m. Sunday, when San Francisco police were alerted to suspected narcotics in a backpack left in a rideshare vehicle.

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During the search of the backpack, police officers “found a large amount of methamphetamine,” authorities said.

To arrest the owner of the backpack, officers and the rideshare driver hatched a plan to return the backpack to Ottman-Combs at the motel where he was staying.

After police made contact with Ottman-Combs at the motel, a subsequent search of the room uncovered “two cell phones, two tablets” and additional drug paraphernalia, the department said.

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In all, 355.7 grams of methamphetamine were seized, authorities said.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

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