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SoCal poker player hog-tied and robbed of his winnings in Vegas Airbnb

File image of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas.
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A Huntington Beach poker player said that he was hogtied and robbed of his poker winnings at his Las Vegas Airbnb Sunday night.

Jared Griener wrote in a series of posts on X that he went back to his Airbnb around 8 p.m. after he cashed out his winnings from the World Series of Poker.

Once he got inside, he said two men tackled him to the ground and stole his backpack with his winnings inside.

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“I was hog tied and stuck there for a while trying to escape and finally got out and ran out of the house to a neighbor to call 911,” he wrote on X. “Luckily I am physically unharmed. This was the most terrifying and traumatic experience of my life. All my $ is gone.”

Griener claims that the two men knew the door code to his Airbnb and that video surveillance from neighbors showed that they had arrived at the home ten minutes before he did.

He also wrote that it took him about 15 minutes to wriggle out of his bindings made of duct tape.

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“It’s likely someone was watching me at @wsop [World Series of Poker] and knew that I was on my way home with cash,” he wrote. “Las Vegas detectives are currently investigating.”

Griener has won $1.8 million in his World Series of Poker career, according to its website.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a report of robbery in the 1400 block of Crystal Isle Way. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

In a statement, Airbnb said it was aware of Griener’s report.

“Safety is a top priority for us, and while incidents are rare, we take them seriously,” the statement said. “The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is actively investigating this report, and we stand ready to support that investigation.”

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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