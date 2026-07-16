‘I didn’t cheat.’ California DMV’s test fraud claims spark frustration, anger

People wait in line to enter the DMV office off Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The agency says some drivers are suspected of using “various cheating methods” on the written portion of the license test.

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California motorists were surprised enough when the Department of Motor Vehicles abruptly announced it was invalidating 11,000 knowledge tests.

But that confusion turned to anger and frustration when the agency revealed it took the action because of evidence of suspected cheating on the written tests.

Despite multiple requests from test takers and lawmakers, the DMV has not provided any details about the nature of the alleged cheating, and some of those who must take the test over feel like they’ve been unfairly accused.

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State Sens. Dave Cortese (D-San José) and Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach), who chair and vice chair the Senate Transportation Committee, sent letters to the DMV last week asking the department to provide details on how and why these tests were flagged.

Thus far, their queries have been met with silence.

“To have a process like this that is so opaque that the senator that chairs the Transportation Committee can’t get basic information about what is going on is not OK,” Cortese said Wednesday.

Confusion began last month when the DMV sent letters to 11,000 residents informing them that irregularities were detected in their written test results and that they must retake the exam within 30 days or have their license canceled. The initial letter did not directly accuse anyone of cheating.

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Then, this week, a department spokesperson said internal DMV monitoring detected “patterns suggesting that some individuals may have attempted to circumvent the testing process using various cheating methods.” The spokesperson said all irregularities identified were “test taker related” and not the result of internal issues or use of AI — as some people had initially posited.

“I think it’s totally irresponsible and unacceptable to put out a letter like that without it being specific,” Strickland said Wednesday. “A lot of these folks will have stress, anxiety that we’re burdening them with, without giving an exact reason why they have to retake the test.”

Sam Burgin, 35, of San Francisco was one of the drivers who received the letter and said he found it hard to believe that all 11,000 flagged tests had valid evidence of cheating.

“Number one, I didn’t cheat,” he said Tuesday, reacting to the DMV’s statement. “Number two, it would be helpful to understand what those irregularities are in like slightly more detail.”

The DMV has thus far refused to provide any details on how it identified possible cheating, citing a need to preserve the integrity of the investigative process.

The spokesperson said that all 11,000 tests were identified as “potentially problematic,” but that receipt of a letter “does not indicate a final determination that cheating occurred.” Several cases have been referred to district attorney offices for prosecution, the spokesperson said.

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Strickland said the DMV has a duty to provide more information to the public on why people are being required to retake the written test. A DMV spokesperson declined Wednesday to comment in response to the letters sent by the state senators.

“It’s very disruptive to go into the DMV for long hours at a time, and not only the disruption of taking off work, which is very difficult for many folks, but also the time away from the family,” Strickland said. “So I want be able to get to the bottom of the vague letter that went out.”

Cortese said it was important to get more information on the nature of the possible cheating in case there is organized crime or fraud taking place.

He noted that lack of transparency from the DMV has been a repeat issue during his time on the Senate Transportation Committee. Recently, he said, this was a challenge during hearings about communication issues between the DMV and the justice system when it comes to revoking licenses for repeat DUIs.

“If nothing comes out of this inquiry that I made about the 11,000 retracted tests other than this being a jumping-off point for greater transparency,” he said, “we will have achieved something pretty dramatic with the DMV.”