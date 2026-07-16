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Eagle Rock brush fire damages multiple homes amid scorching summer heat

Smoke rises amid homes bordering a freeway.
A fire burns along the 2 Freeway, significantly damaging one home in Eagle Rock, on Thursday.
(KTLA.)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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Three homes were damaged by flames when a small brush fire ignited in Eagle Rock on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded in the sweltering heat. Temperatures in the area reach a high of 96 degrees.

Los Angeles firefighters were called just after 2 p.m. to the 2800 block of Palmer Drive after receiving calls of a one-acre brush fire burning uphill near homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

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Multiple crews responded to put out the fire as it burned near the 2 Freeway. Firefighters also set up defensive positions around several nearby homes.

Fire officials said one home along Palmer Drive was significantly damaged by the flames, with fire shooting through the roof at one point. Two others were also damaged by the fire.

By 3 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department officials alerted that the forward progress on the fire had been stopped, but crews were still working to knock down the flames.

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A spokesperson for the department said all occupants of the home that was significantly damaged were uninjured.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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