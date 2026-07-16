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Central California man found dead in Tesla trunk prompts homicide probe

A CHP patch is shown before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Phillies in San Francisco
California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Hollister man whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla.
(Jeff Chiu/AP)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a Central California man whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla.

Javier Becerril, the 42-year-old from Hollister, was found July 9 on Highway 152 east of Lower Cottonwood Road, according to the Central Division of the California Highway Patrol.

In a GoFundMe organized by his family, Becerril was described as a “father, devoted son, caring brother and cherished cousin.” Max Becerril wrote that his family has found peace knowing that their loved one is now “free from pain.”

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Merced Communications Center received a report that Javier Becerril was missing. CHP did not disclose who contacted law enforcement about Becerril’s disappearance or how long it took investigators to find his body in the trunk of the car.

KSBW-TV in Monterey reported that Becerril drove for DoorDash delivery service, and that fellow drivers created a memorial outside a Hollister Safeway where he often picked up deliveries. DoorDash did not immediately respond to an interview request with The Times.

Patrol officers from the Los Banos CHP division responded, and when they arrived at the scene, they found Becerril dead in the trunk of the white sedan.

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The CHP Central Division Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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