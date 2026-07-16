Advertisement
California

Man in custody after attempting to evade police in Pacific Ocean

A man swims in the ocean between two lifeguards on boards.
A man who was the subject of a foot pursuit is in the ocean, surrounded by lifeguards, about 100 yards off Will Rogers State Beach in the Pacific Palisades area. The man was the subject of a felony arrest warrant.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

An unusual scene unfolded at the beach in Los Angeles County on Thursday morning when a man who was wanted by police ran into the water and stayed in for over an hour in a futile attempt to escape, authorities said.

The man swam into the ocean off Will Rogers State Beach and remained offshore for about 90 minutes, KTLA reported.

Paddleboarders and lifeguards could be seen around the man but did not approach him while he was treading water.

Advertisement

LAPD said that officers were following the man on foot near the Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard at around 7:15 a.m. when he ran past a lifeguard and into the water. The man, whom authorities did not immediately identify, was wanted on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism, police said.

According to LAPD, the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s assisted with getting the man into custody.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

    UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system – and a standardized response – for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Fabrizio Guido on Running Point, World War Z & His First Night Doing Stand-Up

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with actor and stand-up comedian Fabrizio Guido — currently starring in Netflix’s Running Point — for a conversation about growing up all over LA, making his film debut alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z at age 12, and what it took to build a career from child actor to leading man.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement