Man in custody after attempting to evade police in Pacific Ocean

A man who was the subject of a foot pursuit is in the ocean, surrounded by lifeguards, about 100 yards off Will Rogers State Beach in the Pacific Palisades area. The man was the subject of a felony arrest warrant.

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An unusual scene unfolded at the beach in Los Angeles County on Thursday morning when a man who was wanted by police ran into the water and stayed in for over an hour in a futile attempt to escape, authorities said.

The man swam into the ocean off Will Rogers State Beach and remained offshore for about 90 minutes, KTLA reported.

Paddleboarders and lifeguards could be seen around the man but did not approach him while he was treading water.

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LAPD said that officers were following the man on foot near the Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard at around 7:15 a.m. when he ran past a lifeguard and into the water. The man, whom authorities did not immediately identify, was wanted on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism, police said.

According to LAPD, the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s assisted with getting the man into custody.