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Man found dead in intake pond at Mojave Desert water plant. Who he is, how he got there is a mystery

An aerial view of the Iron Mountain Pumping Plant.
An aerial view of the Iron Mountain Pumping Plant in the Mojave Desert.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
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An unidentified man was found dead early Wednesday inside a water-pumping plant in the desert near the California-Arizona border, authorities said.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Iron Mountain Pumping Plant about 6:45 a.m. after receiving word that a person had been found floating in the plant’s intake area, according to authorities.

The man was described as bald, white, approximately 5 feet 9 and weighing 225 pounds. He was wearing a white tank top and orange shorts when he was found, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

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The plant is located in Earp, Calif., in the Mojave Desert south of Needles. Operated by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, it is part of the network that brings water to Southern California via the Colorado River Aqueduct.

Authorities conducted “a comprehensive death investigation” and a “thorough search of the surrounding area,” authorities said. The search also included assistance from the Metropolitan Water District Aviation Unit.

The sheriff’s department has not been able to determine how the man entered the waterway, but no foul play is suspected at this point. Further investigation into the cause and manner of death is being handled by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division, authorities said.

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Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at (760) 326-9200.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

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