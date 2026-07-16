Twin toddlers found dead from possible overdose in South L.A. home

Police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. The LAPD is investigating after two young boys were found dead of a possible overdose.

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An investigation is underway after twin toddler boys were found dead from a possible drug overdose inside a South L.A. home on Monday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from paramedics at 7:50 a.m. Monday reporting two toddlers possibly deceased from an overdose in a residence on the 6600 block of Victoria Avenue, according to a department spokesperson.

Upon arriving on scene, officers confirmed that the two boys were dead and questioned an adult man and woman, the spokesperson said. Their deaths are under investigation by the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.

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Two boys, Atlas and Sebastian Carbajal, were listed on the L.A. County medical examiner’s website as dying at a residence Monday at the age of 1. Their cause of death remains under investigation.