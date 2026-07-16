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Twin toddlers found dead from possible overdose in South L.A. home

LAPD headquarters entrance.
Police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. The LAPD is investigating after two young boys were found dead of a possible overdose.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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An investigation is underway after twin toddler boys were found dead from a possible drug overdose inside a South L.A. home on Monday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from paramedics at 7:50 a.m. Monday reporting two toddlers possibly deceased from an overdose in a residence on the 6600 block of Victoria Avenue, according to a department spokesperson.

PALMDALE, CA - MAY 15: Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives today are continuing their search of an Antelope Valley landfill for the remains of a missing 3-week-old baby. Photographed in Palmdale, CA on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Palmdale mother charged with murder in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death

Anaie Flores allegedly left fentanyl within reach of her 2-year-old son, who later died of a drug overdose, prosecutors said.

Upon arriving on scene, officers confirmed that the two boys were dead and questioned an adult man and woman, the spokesperson said. Their deaths are under investigation by the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.

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Two boys, Atlas and Sebastian Carbajal, were listed on the L.A. County medical examiner’s website as dying at a residence Monday at the age of 1. Their cause of death remains under investigation.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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