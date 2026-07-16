Advertisement
California

Water main break in West Hollywood floods Sunset Boulevard

A broken water main sent water gushing into a Metro bus barn in West Hollywood on July 16, 2026.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A water main break has flooded a major intersection and surrounding streets in West Hollywood, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing down Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning.

The water was spilling down Holloway Drive and pouring into underground parking garages of neighborhood apartments.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were responding to the area.

“Look at the volume of water coming out, this is one of the big ones,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Aaron Katon told a KTLA reporter at the scene. Crews responded after 3 a.m., he said.

Advertisement

Officials are trying to determine which water agency controls the burst main, as a number of different mains intersect in the area.

“‘We now have three water companies out here,” Katon said.

As of 6 a.m., crews with Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were at the scene, trying to turn off the water, a company official told The Times.

Video from the scene showed Palm and Hancock avenues flooded as the water flowed downhill toward Santa Monica Boulevard.

Advertisement

A bus depot at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards had turned into a shallow lake.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

    UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system – and a standardized response – for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Fabrizio Guido on Running Point, World War Z & His First Night Doing Stand-Up

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with actor and stand-up comedian Fabrizio Guido — currently starring in Netflix’s Running Point — for a conversation about growing up all over LA, making his film debut alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z at age 12, and what it took to build a career from child actor to leading man.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement