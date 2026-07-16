Water main break in West Hollywood floods Sunset Boulevard

A broken water main sent water gushing into a Metro bus barn in West Hollywood on July 16, 2026.

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A water main break has flooded a major intersection and surrounding streets in West Hollywood, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing down Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning.

The water was spilling down Holloway Drive and pouring into underground parking garages of neighborhood apartments.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were responding to the area.

“Look at the volume of water coming out, this is one of the big ones,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Aaron Katon told a KTLA reporter at the scene. Crews responded after 3 a.m., he said.

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Officials are trying to determine which water agency controls the burst main, as a number of different mains intersect in the area.

“‘We now have three water companies out here,” Katon said.

As of 6 a.m., crews with Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were at the scene, trying to turn off the water, a company official told The Times.

Video from the scene showed Palm and Hancock avenues flooded as the water flowed downhill toward Santa Monica Boulevard.

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A bus depot at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards had turned into a shallow lake.

This is a developing story.