Trump’s voter fraud speech was bait. Stop biting
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- President Trump knows that the midterms present a threat to his power.
- He cast doubt over mail-in ballots in California, declaring without evidence that Spencer Pratt’s loss in the L.A. mayor’s race ‘was very corrupt.’
It pains me to say that most of us are missing the point when it comes to President Trump’s rambling election fraud speech. Which is exactly what he wants.
Within minutes of its airing Thursday night, the internet and pundits were abuzz debating whether voting machines were secure and whether the federal government has a right, or even a duty, to oversee voter rolls (it has neither). Long posts were written condemning voter identification efforts, and more posts written attacking those condemnations.
This, friends, is exactly what the speech was meant to accomplish — myopic bickering.
To be specific, myopic bickering about the past, as a dark future creeps ever closer — like, say, Nov. 3.
The question we should be asking now isn’t whether there is massive fraud in U.S. elections — even the conservative Heritage Foundation has documented only 71 cases of such fraud in California in more than 25 years.
The question is will we allow Trump to sow just enough doubt in the minds of average Americans that what comes next seems inevitable and even necessary?
Trump falsely claimed that he was revealing “an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it.”
“This cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.
Those are ominous words, ones we should take seriously.
“This is a very sad thing to be able to say about the president of the United States, but I think it’s quite clear,” said Mindy Romero, director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy, a nonpartisan research facility. “This is about a certain set of political goals, and using this misinformation to achieve those political goals.”
At the heart of MAGA conspiracies is misinformation about voter rolls and voter ID, relentlessly boring topics that may determine the fate of democracy.
Trump knows that the midterms present a threat to his power and he, and those around him, have been working for years to create a strategy to invalidate our election results just in case they don’t fall in his direction. Whether the overall outcome favors Democrats or Republicans in the midterms, the wins and losses are going to be close, giving him the chance to attack Democratic wins.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump learned from the unlikely teacher Mike Pence the difficult lesson that plans work only when people are in place to implement them. As vice president, Pence, you may recall, refused to stop the election certification process that legally, rightfully, fairly allowed Joe Biden to take office.
Since then, Trump has purged dissenters from top roles, instead putting in flat-out sycophants, election deniers and conspiracy theorists — more than one of whom has been associated with the racist Great Replacement theory that Democrats are secretly helping Black and brown people to illegally cross the border in exchange for these folks illegally voting for Democrats, thereby replacing the “true” America of conservative white people.
So the apparatchiks are in place, Soviet-style. There will be no Penceian savior on the inside this time around.
More than one election expert I have spoken to in recent months fear that because there is no one left on the inside to object, we could see post-election turmoil like this: Republicans lose one or both houses of Congress. Trump calls fraud. The Department of Justice or outside lawyers, or both, sue to overturn results. Congress, the Republican one still in place, refuses to seat newly elected Democrats until the court cases are resolved.
A constitutional crisis is at hand. Democrats say they were elected. Republicans won’t let them serve. No one is clear who is in Congress and who isn’t. In effect, the body is frozen and it’s legitimacy undermined. Into that vacuum, Trump pushes his already great power even further.
As movie-terrible as that sounds, that internal structure is in place and this scenario is far less impossible or even improbable than we could hope.
“What we’re talking about is just misinformation and what could be used as a justification for potentially interfering with seating of elected officials,” Romero said. “Particularly Congress.”
Now, with the internal stuff squared away, Trump’s focus is neutralizing outside dissent. That’s you and me, and that’s what this speech was about. Sowing doubt, tossing seeds of chaos into the soil to see what grows. Letting us know it’s coming, so we as Americans have time to bicker, argue, and tear away at our trust in elections so that by the time we vote, we expect the worst to happen.
“Unfortunately, there are some members of the public that are going to believe what they’re being told and when they hear election results, question it,” said Chad Dunn, legal director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project. “This kind of communication misleads Americans and does a disservice to our democracy.”
Dunn told me he’s “as worried as I’ve been in my life” about the next election.
Trump’s far right is wasting no time on this effort. After Trump’s speech, the Department of Homeland Security sent out a letter to California and three other states claiming California has more than 190,000 non-citizens registered to vote, and demanding the state “confirm their intentions to collaborate with DHS in order to ensure free, fair, and honest elections.”
This is a misleading, erroneous count and does not include the obvious fact that there is no evidence that undocumented people actually voted in any California election in any noticeable numbers.
Republicans’ crusade against imaginary noncitizen voters may pay off in the short run but will inevitably, spectacularly backfire.
But it creates that chaos and doubt. California isn’t going to share its voter rolls willingly with the federal government because elections — according to the Constitution — are state affairs. And there is no evidence that the federal government has a better way of vetting citizenship than California does. So it becomes one more point of bickering.
But what Dunn, Romero and other honest elections experts want Americans to know is that our elections are free and fair and all is not lost. Far from it.
The answer to the propaganda and lies is to remain aware of it, remain above it. Spread truth and refute falsehoods.
Dunn said that Americans should demand that any voter fraud be taken to the courts — where it belongs, and where we can determine the validity of the evidence.
“If you’re concerned about this, if you’re inclined to believe the president, demand proof, demand resolution in court at trial with the the showing of evidence,” he said. “And reserve judgment until you see that.”
Romero has her own advice — never underestimate the power of the vote.
“Show up and to participate,” she said. “Regardless of how [you’re] going to vote — Democrat, Republican, otherwise — just to show up and participate.”
Because in the end, we only lose democracy if we willingly let it go.
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Perspectives
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that President Trump’s primetime speech on alleged election fraud was crafted as political bait, intended to pull the public and media into narrow fights over voting machines and voter rolls instead of focusing on the broader danger of an engineered crisis around the coming midterms.[1][2][10]
It contends that the central question is not whether massive voter fraud exists, because evidence shows it does not at scale, but whether Americans will allow Trump to create enough doubt about the system that attempts to overturn or freeze legitimate results come to seem inevitable or even necessary.[15][18][14]
The piece stresses that Trump repeated sweeping claims that the U.S. election system is “broken” and “vulnerable” without offering proof, echoing his post‑2020 rhetoric, and notes that investigations, audits and court cases have consistently found no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of vote counts.[1][2][20]
Drawing on research and expert commentary, the article emphasizes that documented cases of voter fraud are extremely rare, and cites the Heritage Foundation’s small number of verified California cases as an example that aligns with broader studies showing fraud has not changed national election outcomes.[14][15][18]
The article suggests that Trump learned on Jan. 6, 2021, that attempts to block election certification fail without loyal officials willing to carry them out, and argues that since then he has worked to remove internal dissent and elevate election deniers and conspiracy theorists, creating an apparatus that could be used to interfere with certification or the seating of members of Congress after close races.[10][21]
It sketches a possible post‑election scenario in which, after Republican losses, Trump cries fraud, lawsuits are filed to overturn results, and a lame‑duck Republican Congress refuses to seat newly elected Democrats while those cases proceed—producing a constitutional crisis in which congressional legitimacy is undermined and Trump’s power expands into the resulting vacuum.[3][9][10]
The piece highlights expert concerns that misinformation about elections could be weaponized to justify refusing to seat duly elected officials, citing analysis that America’s decentralized election system is secure and that repeated audits, recounts and intelligence reviews have found no significant fraud or foreign manipulation of vote counts.[3][4][16][20]
It describes the administration’s claims that California has large numbers of noncitizens on its voter rolls, and portrays subsequent federal efforts to obtain the state’s full voter registration database as part of a strategy to sow chaos and distrust, noting that courts and state officials have rejected the notion of widespread noncitizen voting and have blocked aggressive federal attempts to centralize voter data.[13][16][22]
The article argues that such inflated claims—like hundreds of thousands of noncitizens or dead people supposedly on the rolls—are designed less to reveal real fraud than to generate endless controversy, even though fact‑checking has found these assertions exaggerated and documented noncitizen or deceased‑voter ballots to be exceptionally rare.[16][7][8]
It underscores that election administrators, security agencies and independent experts continue to affirm that U.S. elections are free and fair, pointing to the consensus that the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history” and that no voting system deleted, lost or changed votes.[4][19][20]
The piece suggests that Trump’s strategy now includes neutralizing outside dissent by flooding the public square with doubt and conspiracy theories, encouraging Americans to expect the worst from upcoming elections and to distrust results before a single ballot is counted.[1][9][10]
The article amplifies expert advice that the best response is not to disengage but to stay informed, refute falsehoods with verifiable facts and insist that any allegations of fraud be taken to court, where evidence can be tested in public proceedings rather than asserted in speeches or on social media.[14][15][16]
Finally, it urges readers to continue participating in elections despite the noise, arguing that democracy can only be lost if Americans willingly relinquish it, and that showing up to vote—regardless of party—is the most direct way to counter attempts to undermine confidence in the system.[15][17]
Different views on the topic
Coverage of Trump’s speech notes that the address portrayed the U.S. election system as deeply “broken” and “vulnerable,” with Trump arguing that voting machines, mail‑in ballots and other procedures are susceptible to being “rigged and stolen,” a framing used to justify new federal efforts aimed at tightening election rules and reviving stalled legislation he says would combat fraud.[1][6]
The president’s camp has repeatedly asserted that large numbers of ineligible voters, including noncitizens and people who have died, appear on state voter rolls, and administration officials have argued that demanding complete statewide registration lists from states is necessary to guarantee “free, fair, and honest elections” and to verify that only eligible citizens are voting.[11][12][23]
Some conservative commentators and officials have cast California’s refusal to share its voter rolls with federal authorities as suspicious, suggesting the state might be hiding problems and asking publicly “what are they afraid of?”, thereby framing resistance to federal access as an obstacle to transparency and a reason to doubt the integrity of the state’s elections.[12]
In pushing for access to voter data, federal lawyers have invoked provisions of the Civil Rights Act that they interpret as authorizing the Justice Department to obtain statewide voter registration lists, contending that such centralized data is an important tool for enforcing election laws and rooting out potential violations.[23]
Supporters of stricter election controls point to documented irregularities, such as suspicious or fraudulent voter registration applications in Muskegon, Michigan, as evidence that existing systems can be exploited, arguing that even when officials ultimately catch and void problematic registrations, these cases reveal vulnerabilities that warrant more aggressive oversight and verification.[8]
Additionally, proponents of Trump’s narrative highlight intelligence assessments showing that foreign governments like Russia and Iran attempted to influence the 2020 election, and they argue that these efforts, combined with perceived domestic weaknesses, justify stronger measures to secure voting systems and voter rolls, even though they acknowledge that investigations have not found proof that foreign actors altered vote counts.[1][5][8]
Some Republicans and conservative commentators maintain that raising questions about election integrity is a legitimate political and policy concern, contending that public confidence depends on robust scrutiny of procedures, stricter identification requirements and more consistent national standards, and arguing that dismissing those concerns outright risks further polarization and mistrust among Trump’s supporters.[1][5][14]