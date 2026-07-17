Breaking News
California-based Taylor Farms possible source of cyclosporiasis outbreak
Advertisement
California

Escaped California prisoner captured in Mexico is at large again thanks to judge

Miguel Banuelos, headshot of man in orange shirt
Authorities said Miguel Banuelos walked away from a Northern California prison camp on July 4. Two days later, he was captured in Mexico but released later by a Mexican magistrate.

(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Miguel Banuelos, 49, walked away from a Northern California prison camp on July 4. Two days later, he was captured in Mexico but released later by a Mexican magistrate, according to state correctional officials.
  • Banuelos has been serving a seven-year prison sentence and was two years away from his release before he walked away from the prison camp in Nevada County, Calif.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sought the public’s help in locating an escaped prisoner who was captured in Mexico last week but was released by a Mexican magistrate.

State correctional officials said Miguel Banuelos, 49, walked away from a prison camp — Washington Ridge Conservation Camp — in Northern California on July 4.

Authorities searched the area for two days but were unable to locate Banuelos. Then, on July 6, they received word that Banuelos had been located in Tijuana, Mexico, more than 500 miles south of Nevada County, Calif.

Advertisement

Mexican authorities had taken Banuelos into custody without incident, but four days later on July 10 a Mexican magistrate released him. He now remains at-large again.

CDCR officials did not provide an explanation why Banuelos was not transferred over to authorities in the U.S.

Banuelos has been serving a seven-year sentence for the transportation or sale of a controlled substance, and possession or purchase of heroin or cocaine that exceeded four kilograms. He was set to be released in April 2028.

Advertisement

State correctional officials said since 1977, nearly all people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed, or community-based program placement have been apprehended.

Anyone with information about Banuelos’ whereabouts should contact 911 or the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. They can also contact OCS Special Agent Tim Keeney at (916) 210-9159.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

    UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system – and a standardized response – for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Fabrizio Guido on Running Point, World War Z & His First Night Doing Stand-Up

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with actor and stand-up comedian Fabrizio Guido — currently starring in Netflix’s Running Point — for a conversation about growing up all over LA, making his film debut alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z at age 12, and what it took to build a career from child actor to leading man.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement