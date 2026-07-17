Escaped California prisoner captured in Mexico is at large again thanks to judge
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- Miguel Banuelos, 49, walked away from a Northern California prison camp on July 4. Two days later, he was captured in Mexico but released later by a Mexican magistrate, according to state correctional officials.
- Banuelos has been serving a seven-year prison sentence and was two years away from his release before he walked away from the prison camp in Nevada County, Calif.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sought the public’s help in locating an escaped prisoner who was captured in Mexico last week but was released by a Mexican magistrate.
State correctional officials said Miguel Banuelos, 49, walked away from a prison camp — Washington Ridge Conservation Camp — in Northern California on July 4.
Authorities searched the area for two days but were unable to locate Banuelos. Then, on July 6, they received word that Banuelos had been located in Tijuana, Mexico, more than 500 miles south of Nevada County, Calif.
Mexican authorities had taken Banuelos into custody without incident, but four days later on July 10 a Mexican magistrate released him. He now remains at-large again.
CDCR officials did not provide an explanation why Banuelos was not transferred over to authorities in the U.S.
Banuelos has been serving a seven-year sentence for the transportation or sale of a controlled substance, and possession or purchase of heroin or cocaine that exceeded four kilograms. He was set to be released in April 2028.
State correctional officials said since 1977, nearly all people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed, or community-based program placement have been apprehended.
Anyone with information about Banuelos’ whereabouts should contact 911 or the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. They can also contact OCS Special Agent Tim Keeney at (916) 210-9159.