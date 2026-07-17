New rule caps foreign student visas at four years, jolting California campuses

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Foreign college students and campuses across California are scrambling after the federal government finalized a rule Friday limiting international student visas to four years — a change that takes effect this fall and clouds the futures of those who typically need to stay longer, including doctoral and medical students.

The Department of Homeland Security rule ends a policy in place since 1978 that allowed students to stay for the length of their degree program. It’s the latest in a series of Trump administration moves to restrict foreign students. The administration has expanded social media screening of visa applicants — requiring students to make their accounts public — and imposed a travel ban that limits entry from dozens of countries.

New international student enrollment fell 17% in fall 2025, according to the Institute of International Education. California enrolls more international students than any other state — about 140,000 in 2024-25.

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The rule “restores integrity to the nation’s immigration system,” Homeland Security said in a statement, calling the previous “duration of status” policy outdated.

“For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the U.S. indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “By implementing clear, finite limits on these visas, the United States is reclaiming its ability to properly screen, vet, and monitor individuals within our borders. This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home.”

New time limits

The rule caps stays at four years for foreign students and exchange visitors, regardless of program length. Students who need more time must apply to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for an extension and submit to biometric vetting, background checks and fraud screening — shifting the decision on extra time from campus officials to the federal government.

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The rule also cuts the departure grace period in half. Students with F-1 visas now have 30 days rather than 60 to prepare to leave the country, transfer schools or change their status following graduation. The visa category allows foreign students to live in the U.S. and study full-time. The new rule also restricts students’ ability to change academic programs.

The changes reach beyond the classroom to a program called Optional Practical Training, which allows students with visas to work in the U.S. for a year after finishing a degree — or up to three years for science, technology, engineering and math graduates. The work time now counts against the four-year cap. Students whose authorized time runs out must file for an extension to keep working. Those who apply within six months of the rule’s start can get a temporary pass.

Students already in the U.S. will move to the new system automatically, with their stays capped at four years from the rule’s effective date during the fall semester.

University concerns

California universities expressed worry about the futures of their students and the global ties of their campuses.

The University of California system has the largest share of the state’s international students, roughly 34,500, while USC enrolls the most of any single campus, at nearly 12,000. California State University has about 12,000 foreign students systemwide. In California, the largest group of international students comes from China, at about 35%, followed by India, at roughly 21%.

A UC spokesperson said the university is “deeply concerned” about the new rule, which “significantly changes the way international students have studied in the U.S. for decades.”

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“The prior Duration of Status rule provided international students and scholars with the time needed to complete their studies, conduct research, teach, train and work, provided they maintained their non-immigrant status, in support of the country’s global competitiveness and innovation economy,” said UC spokesperson Rachel Zaentz.

The Cal State system — home to students from more than 160 countries — wrote in a statement that leaders were “assessing the impact of the new rule.”

“Like all CSU students, our international students add to the rich diversity, voices, and perspectives that enrich our campuses and make the CSU a vibrant and inclusive place to learn and grow,” CSU spokesperson Jason Maymon said.

Overall, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had a backlog of more than 11.65 million cases as of the final quarter of 2025, with an average processing time of more than one year, according to the American Immigration Council. Immigrant and student advocates say the backlog could dramatically worsen, leaving students uncertain about their studies.

One Stanford undergraduate majoring in economics said their plans to stay for a fifth year to earn a master’s degree have been thrown into question.

“This brings me anxiety and uncertainty about the future,” said the student, who asked for their name to be withheld because they feared consequences to their immigration status for criticizing the changes. “I had planned to stay for an extra quarter to finish my undergraduate degree as well, since I had to take a leave of absence for health reasons.”

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A Stanford spokesperson said the university would share guidance with students about the visa rule changes Friday.

“International students and scholars bring unique perspectives to our classrooms and research teams, enriching the learning environment and helping us find more creative and effective solutions to the world’s problems,” said Stanford spokesperson Angie Davis.

Many major universities, including UC, have not yet released 2026-27 academic year data on international admissions or enrollment. Education experts expect international student enrollment to remain stable or decline due to changing immigration policies.