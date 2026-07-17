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California

Orange County demands $4 million from company at center of Garden Grove chemical crisis

Water is sprayed on large storage tanks at the GKN Aerospace facility.
Water is sprayed on large storage tanks at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove on May 24.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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Orange County is demanding that GKN Aerospace, the company whose Garden Grove facility sparked a chemical crisis that prompted wide evacuations across six cities, pay more than $4 million to cover costs stemming from the emergency.

The multimillion-dollar bill is meant to reimburse the county for costs incurred while dealing with the incident, which forced about 50,000 residents to flee as firefighters warned that a 7,000-gallon volatile chemical tank was at risk of exploding or causing a major spill.

In a letter sent Friday demanding payment, county attorneys called the May 21 incident a “catastrophic failure” of the company’s chemical storage tank cooling system.

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“This incident was clearly not an unforeseeable accident as GKN has a well-documented history of regulatory violations at the site dating back over a decade,” states the letter, which was obtained by The Times.

Garden Grove , CA - May 26: UCLA student and Garden Grove resident Max Nguyen leads a chants “shut it down” in opposition to GKN Aerospace after speaking to Garden Grove city council during a community meeting with updates to residents on the on-going evacuation following a Haz-Mat situation at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, CA, Tuesday , May 26, 2026. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

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‘We need answers.’ Politicians demand accountability from GKN Aerospace after hazmat crisis

In the aftermath of a six-day chemical crisis that displaced tens of thousands of Orange County residents, elected leaders want answers from GKN Aerospace.

The company, according to county attorneys, faced California Division of Occupational Safety and Health citations and more than $900,000 in fines from the South Coast Air Quality Management District for past offenses.

GKN Aerospace officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

In May, a pressurized tank of methyl methacrylate began to fail at the company’s facility in Garden Grove. The chemical inside the tank continued to dangerously heat, and the cooling system at the facility was unable to reduce the temperature.

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A crack was found in the tank, and fire officials said it was at risk of either leaking or exploding as internal pressure continued to build.

GARDEN GROVE, CA - MAY 24, 2026: An aerial of water being sprayed on large storage tanks at the GKN Aerospace facility on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Garden Grove, CA. 44,000 people remain evacuated after a 34,000-gallon tank of methyl methacrylate (MMA) leaked at a garden Grove aerospace plastics facility, sending potentially toxic vapors into the air on Thursday. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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The leak was from GKN Aerospace facilities that makes canopies for F-35 fighter jets.

The incident has already prompted several inquiries, including by federal authorities. In June, the FBI served warrants at the facility. GKN officials at the time said they were cooperating with the investigation.

“The blame for this disaster lies solely with GKN and the county should not be bearing the brunt of these expenses,” Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen said in a statement.

The letter to the company included an itemized list of costs incurred by county agencies during the emergency, including $2.7 million by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, more than $233,000 by the county executive office and $195,000 by the county’s Health Care Agency. It also included $500,000 of discretionary funds that supervisors allocated to assist affected residents.

Additional expenses incurred by the Orange County Fire Authority — estimated at $2.8 million — were not included in the $4-million total.

“The county works hard to stay in excellent fiscal shape and now we have 10 agencies with huge expenses along with OC Fire Authority,” Nguyen said. “We need reimbursement.”

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Garden Grove, CA, United States - May 22, 2026: Evacuation orders were reissued Friday for thousands of residents and schools were closed in Garden Grove due to continued concerns about a toxic chemical leaking from a large storage tank at an aerospace facility. GKN Aerospace Transparency area on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Garden Grove, CA. Emergency personnel responses to a hazardous materials incident which began Thursday at the aerospace company. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

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Photos: Garden Grove chemical crisis highlights the danger of living near industrial companies

Thousands of evacuated residents still are not able to return to their homes after a chemical storage tank at an aerospace company in Garden Grove overheated, creating the possibility of an explosion.

GKN had previously pledged more than $3 million to nonprofits, including the OC Community Resilience Fund launched by the United Way, to help residents and business owners.

But in the letter to GKN executives, the county argued that the donation did not absolve the company of liability or of costs incurred by taxpayers.

“The County demands immediate financial accountability to mitigate the impact caused to the County’s public emergency resources,” the letter states.

In the letter, county attorneys also requested that the company maintain all records, materials and physical evidence related to the incident because of possible future litigation.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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