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Orange County man charged with killing his mother in her car in front of police station

Exterior of Fullerton Police Department.
Exterior of Fullerton Police Department.
(Google street view)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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  • A Santa Ana man is in jail, facing charges that he murdered his mother in a car parked in front of the Fullerton Police Department station.
  • Prosecutors say the man, Emmanuel Wesley, 23, then drove the car to a church parking lot, where his mother’s body was found.

An Orange County man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother in front of the Fullerton Police Department station and leaving her body in the car, according to authorities.

Emmanuel Wesley, 23, of Santa Ana was charged with one felony count of murder and a felony enhancement for discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, according to a Orange County district attorney’s office news release.

If convicted, Wesley faces 50 years to life in prison.

On July 4, Wesley allegedly shot his mother, 61-year-old Theresa Jones, twice in the back when she was in the driver’s seat of her car, according to the release. Wesley allegedly left her body in the car and parked it at a church parking lot where she was found a week later.

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Jones was reported missing July 7 after she didn’t pick up her grandchild and wasn’t responding to phone calls, according to the release. Four days later, her body was found in her car in the Fullerton church parking lot.

Jones pulled up to the police department around 2:46 p.m. on July 4, according to video surveillance. A witness allegedly saw Wesley getting out of the vehicle after Jones’ body slumped over in the driver’s seat. Wesley allegedly pushed his mother’s body into the passenger seat, got into the driver’s seat and then drove away, according to prosecutors.

Wesley has pleaded not guilty and is being held on no bail at the Orange County Jail, according to the release.

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“The death of any human being is a tragedy,” said Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer in the release. “For someone to kill their own mother is another level of depravity. We will do everything we can to pursue justice for Ms. Jones and everyone who loved her.”

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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