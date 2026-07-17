Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: A nude statue sparks controversy, what we know about the boat accident near Alcatraz and other big stories
Advertisement
California

Stretch of Sunset Boulevard closed indefinitely as crews repair ruptured water main

An aerial view of workers viewing a broken water main at Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive in West Hollywood
An aerial view of workers viewing a broken water main at Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive in West Hollywood that sent water gushing down many streets.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Hannah Fry.
By Hannah Fry
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A stretch of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood remained closed Friday as crews repair a trunk line that ruptured early Thursday, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing down the famed Sunset Strip.

Closures are in place on Sunset Boulevard from Horn Avenue, where the 110-year-old pipe burst leaving a massive sink hole, to San Vincente Boulevard/N. Clark Street. Larrabee Street at Santa Monica Boulevard and Palm Avenue at Santa Monica Boulevard is also closed, according to the City of West Hollywood.

Soft closures, open only to residents, are in place at Shoreham Drive at Sunset Boulevard, Holloway Drive between Palm and Hancock avenues and San Vicente Boulevard at Cynthia Street.

Advertisement

The closures are poised to be a significant disruption to businesses and residents along the typically bustling section of West Hollywood. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area over the next several days so Los Angeles Department of Water and Power repair crews can work.

The break, which happened early Thursday, was on a riveted steel pipe from 1916 that forms the major arteries for water delivery from reservoirs and tanks to smaller distribution mainlines across Los Angeles. The section of the Sunset Trunk Line was slated to be replaced in 2031, according to DWP.

There are about 547 miles of trunk line underground across the city. In 2019, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said roughly 29% of the city’s pipes were over 80 years old, approaching their typical lifespan of 100 years.

Advertisement

Utilities have been struggling to keep the system going, given funds are limited for any kind of major overhaul of the aging pipes.

It is not clear how long it will take DWP to make repairs to the trunk line in West Hollywood.

“Once everything is shut down ... we’ll pump the water out of the hole that we have,” Anselmo Collins, DWP’s chief operating officer and senior assistant general manager said Thursday. “We’ll make an assessment. That will determine then how long it will take us to make the repairs.”

Officials said anyone with property or vehicle damage can file a claim through LADWP at ladwp.com/claims.

LADWP claims staff will be available to assist Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1010 Palm Ave. They’ll be able to answer any questions about property damage and claims.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

    UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system – and a standardized response – for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Fabrizio Guido on Running Point, World War Z & His First Night Doing Stand-Up

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with actor and stand-up comedian Fabrizio Guido — currently starring in Netflix’s Running Point — for a conversation about growing up all over LA, making his film debut alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z at age 12, and what it took to build a career from child actor to leading man.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement