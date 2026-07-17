Toddler accidently kills himself with firearm in San Bernardino County. Mom and boyfriend arrested

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A 2-year-old boy shot and killed himself in firearm accident Thursday night in Highland, according to authorities.

At around 5:27 p.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a 2-year-old who had been shot at a home on the 6900 block of Victoria Avenue, according to a police department news release.

Deputies began CPR on the child and he died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital.

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Investigators determined the child found a gun between two seat cushions on a couch and shot himself, according to the release. The child’s mother, Jamaria Cobb, and her boyfriend, Armand Bright, were inside the home when the shooting happened.

A second child inside the home was taken by the county’s child and family services agency, according to the release. Cobb and Bright were both arrested for child abuse causing great bodily injury or death and are being held at the San Bernardino County Central Detention Center on $1,350,000 bail.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904, according to the release. Callers can be anonymous by calling or texting REPORT to We-Tip at (844) 909-3006.

