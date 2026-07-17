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Wreckage found after deadly boat capsize near Alcatraz, search continues for missing bodies

A collection of four images showing the Volare and the boat's wreckage at the bottom of San Francisco Bay.
These images show the Volare, and the boat’s wreckage at the bottom of San Francisco Bay.
(San Francisco Police Department)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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The sunken remains of the Volare have been located at the bottom of San Francisco Bay — not far from where the 49-foot cabin cruiser capsized in a tragic incident believed to have killed four of the 20 passengers aboard.

Now, questions are swirling about whether authorities will be able to raise the boat, if any bodies are inside, and if the wreckage can reveal what happened.

The San Francisco Police Department has been using boat-mounted sonar to search for the vessel since Tuesday and located its remains Friday. The department’s marine unit is now using an underwater drone to assess the wreckage and evaluate whether it is feasible to bring the boat to the surface.

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A police boat passes Alcatraz Island as search and rescue operations continue for victims of a Tuesday boat sinking on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California

Something went ‘catastrophically wrong’ in San Francisco Bay. What caused deadly boat sinking?

As search teams continued to scour the bay to find the missing passengers and recover the wreckage of the sunken vessel, it is not yet clear what caused the boat to roll on its side and topple into the water.

The area of ocean where the boat capsized, around 600 feet west of Alcatraz Island, is about 130 feet deep, just past the limit to which humans can safely dive, according to San Francisco Police Cmdr. Brien Hoo.

Water pressure at that depth drastically increases the force needed to lift the boat, posing an additional challenge to the recovery effort.

“We’re going to have to look for a specialized company that can help with recovery and help lift the boat,” Hoo said Wednesday. “This hasn’t happened as long as I can remember, so we’re definitely going to have to have all hands on deck to think about how we’re going to safely recover the boat.”

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The department is continuing to investigate what caused the boat to capsize, and to search for the two passengers who remain missing and are presumed dead.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: A U.S. Coast Guard vessel enters Gashouse Cove as an ongoing search continues for two missing individuals after a pontoon boat capsized on July 14, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Sixteen people were rescued while two remain missing. One death has been reported. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

California

Body pulled from San Francisco Bay: What we know about the boat accident near Alcatraz

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a boat sinking in San Francisco Bay, leaving one person dead and three missing and presumed dead.

A group of 20 passengers were aboard the Volare for a memorial service to honor a loved one when the boat capsized.

Survivors reported that a wave hit the boat, causing it to list heavily and suddenly roll over, according to Jarod Toczko, the U.S. Coast Guard’s San Francisco sector commander.

But maritime investigators and experts, including a captain who was out in the bay that day, told The Times that a single wave was unlikely to have caused such a large cabin cruiser to sink. Though the exact cause will not be determined until officials retrieve the boat from the ocean floor and conduct a full investigation, they said the vessel likely took on water after a series of cascading issues or failures.

There is a “high probability” that missing individuals could have been trapped inside the vessel when it sank, Toczko said. Based on survivor interviews, it appears that most passengers were on the main deck when the boat tipped over, but some may have been below deck, he said.

Clifford Joseph Boisa, 79, died Tuesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in the incident. The body of a second victim, identified as Tondra Miller, 58, was recovered near Treasure Island on Thursday.

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Authorities have not released the identities of the two passengers who remain unaccounted for.

“Our hearts go out to all the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement Friday. “The SFPD would like to thank all our partner agencies and members of the public for their quick actions during the rescue and for their tireless work on the response and search for the missing individuals.”

Times staff writer Jenny Jarvie contributed to this report.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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