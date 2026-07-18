Airman at Vandenberg Space Force Base dies in heavy machinery incident, officials say

An entrance to the base during a tour of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A California airman died Thursday after the heavy machinery he was operating rolled down an embankment at a military base, officials said.

Airman 1st Class Cedric Eneluna was a member of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Pavements and Equipment Flight at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. He was part of the “Dirt Boyz,” a nickname for heavy construction and civil engineering specialists in the Air Force.

Eneluna, along with other technicians, ensured maintenance and safety of the base’s launch, testing and range operations, according to officials.

Advertisement

He was 23.

Military base officials said an investigation into Eneluna’s death is ongoing. The Santa Barbara coroner’s office has not release an official cause of death, nor did it respond to a request for comment Saturday afternoon.

Eneluna joined the military in March 2024, and was assigned to a post in August of that same year. According to officials, Eneluna “served with professionalism, humility, and an unwavering commitment to his teammates and the mission.”

On Facebook, his mother, Myra Locsin, said Eneluna was excited to continue his military training in Chicago. Locsin shared that four of her son’s brothers in service knocked on her door Thursday night to break the news.

Advertisement

“I thought you were hiding behind them to surprise me but it was the moment that any parent didn’t want to experience,” Locsin wrote in a Facebook post. “I love you son! You had been a very good son. Loving, responsible and smart kid.”

Originally from the Philippines, Eneluna grew up in St. Louis. While in the Philippines, he attended UNO-R Senior High, a private, Catholic university, according to his Facebook page.

“He brought out the best in everyone,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Seth Poulsen, 30th CES commander. “He was always ready to work, always willing to help, and always had a positive attitude. He truly represented what it means to be an Airman.”